Airtel Africa To Host Ground-Breaking Event for New NXtra Data Centre in Lagos

Airtel Africa is set to host a ground-breaking ceremony to kick off the construction of its first NXtra Data Center.

The event, scheduled to hold on the 12th of March 2024 at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos is expected to have in attendance distinguished guests, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

Recognizing the growing importance of efficiently managed data centers and co-location infrastructure on the continent, Airtel Africa is launching NXtra, beginning with the site in Lagos.

According to Airtel, the event will mark a milestone in Airtel Africa’s quest to enhance data sovereignty, security, and preservation within the continent. With the exponential growth of digital services and the increasing need for robust data capacity, the state-of-the-art facility is poised to address the evolving requirements of businesses, governments, and large corporations in ensuring the integrity and accessibility of critical information and digital connections. The business-agnostic centers are planned to be built in major cities in all the 14 countries where Airtel Africa maintains operations.

Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, said, “NXtra is a critical next step towards unlocking greater opportunities for businesses to grow and help drive prosperity across Africa.

“As a company, we are proud to deliver another vital infrastructure to bring the benefits of technology closer to Africans.”

The Lagos location, which will be a 34MW data center, is planned to operate with a remarkable PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) score of 1.3 while hosting high density racks.

Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, noted that Airtel is thrilled to officially unveil the NXtra Data Center for the benefit of prospective customers in the nation’s commercial nerve center.

“We are certain that this infrastructure will propel Lagos, and Nigeria, towards a sustainable and more inclusive digital age,” he said.

The NXtra Data Center is in line with Airtel’s steadfast commitment to pioneering technological solutions that empower communities, drive economic growth, and propel the continent towards a prosperous future.

In addition to the expected senior government officials, the NXtra ground-breaking event will also have in attendance other prominent guests, including industry leaders in tech, finance, construction, and the media.