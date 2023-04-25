Air Peace offers to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan for free News By Editor Last updated Apr 25, 2023 9 Share One of Nigeria’s indigenous carriers owned by Chief Allen Onyeama, Air Peace has offered to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge. The airline stated this amidst the rival war ongoing in the North-East African country. Air Peace noted that Nigerian students and others stranded in the war-racked nation need our help. Continue Reading Air Peace offers to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan for free 9 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
