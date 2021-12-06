Air Peace airline to commence flight operations to  Anambra Dec 7

Pamela Eboh Awka

Air Peace airline has announced it readiness to commence flights operations into the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The announcement came on the heels of the recent approval of the airport by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA)

The Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa who disclosed this to journalists i a press release said, “Anambra people can heave a sigh of relief as they can now fly directly from Lagos and Abuja into the Umueri located Airport.

“we are launching four flights weekly into the new airport on Tuesday. For a start, we shall be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and as operations gather momentum, we shall increase frequencies to daily flights.

By the end of January 2022, we will have commenced the following connections: Anambra-Kano-Anambra, Anambra-Ibadan-Anambra and Anambra-Port Harcourt-Anambra. Air Peace is unwaveringly determined to interconnect Nigeria, providing connections which facilitate seamless economic exchanges and foster unity”.

He said that passengers can start booking on Air Peace’s website, www.flyairpeace.com or its mobile app, saying that the airline plans to connect Anambra to other cities.

According to him, the consistent route expansion by the airline is a reflection of its “No-city-left-behind” initiative,which has seen the airline expand its footprints both in Nigeria and beyond, while easing the transportation burden of Nigerians.

Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, 6 regional routes and 2 international destinations, and operates an increasing modern fleet of 32 aircraft, including 4 brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets and 2 Airbus 320s.