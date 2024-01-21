Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in Kaduna

Metro news
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The air component of the special joint military taskforce “Operation Whirl Punch’’ neutralised a notorious terrorist and kidnap kingpin, “Janari’’ and several members of his syndicate on Saturday.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Edward Gabkwet, stated in Abuja on Sunday that Janari and his cohorts had been responsible for attacks and abductions within Kaduna State and along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

He stated that the airstrikes were authorised and executed after Janari and his gang were sighted at a location near Gadar Katako in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gabkwet added that reconnaissance trips showed that the gang was massing up for a likely attack or kidnapping of vulnerable civilians, hence the need to immediately attack the location.

“Intelligence report received after the strike revealed that Janari was indeed eliminated alongside several other terrorists and kidnappers.

“Similar air strikes were also carried out on Saturday on confirmed terrorists and kidnappers’ hideouts near Chukuba in Niger with various degrees of success.

“Feedback after the strikes was also positive as it confirmed that the targets were neutralised and their mobility destroyed.

“Collaborative efforts by the NAF and other security agencies will continue across all locations suspected to be harbouring terrorists and kidnappers,’’ Gabkwet also stated.

Continue Reading
Editor 17104 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024, says…

KANO Online Journalists Elect New Executives, Recommit to…

White Truck Empowerment Initiative fights for Elimination of…

Borno LG elections: BOSIEC chairman assures level playing…

1 of 530