Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in Kaduna

The air component of the special joint military taskforce “Operation Whirl Punch’’ neutralised a notorious terrorist and kidnap kingpin, “Janari’’ and several members of his syndicate on Saturday.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Edward Gabkwet, stated in Abuja on Sunday that Janari and his cohorts had been responsible for attacks and abductions within Kaduna State and along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

He stated that the airstrikes were authorised and executed after Janari and his gang were sighted at a location near Gadar Katako in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gabkwet added that reconnaissance trips showed that the gang was massing up for a likely attack or kidnapping of vulnerable civilians, hence the need to immediately attack the location.

“Intelligence report received after the strike revealed that Janari was indeed eliminated alongside several other terrorists and kidnappers.

“Similar air strikes were also carried out on Saturday on confirmed terrorists and kidnappers’ hideouts near Chukuba in Niger with various degrees of success.

“Feedback after the strikes was also positive as it confirmed that the targets were neutralised and their mobility destroyed.

“Collaborative efforts by the NAF and other security agencies will continue across all locations suspected to be harbouring terrorists and kidnappers,’’ Gabkwet also stated.