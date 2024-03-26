Air Force knocks out terrorists’ enclaves near Lake Chad

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of the military special task force, “Operation Hadin Kai’’, has continued to decimate terrorists and their hideouts at Tumbuns near Lake Chad.

NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, stated on Monday in Abuja that intelligence report received made airstrikes on a location Northwest of Arina Woje in Tumbuns on Sunday imperative.

He explained that the report indicated the presence of terrorists’ hideouts at the location.

He added that the report also confirmed an activation of terrorists’ activities around clusters of structures concealed under trees near the location.

“A post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their hideouts set ablaze, thereby degrading their capabilities to attack surface forces.

“These strikes have also degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians residing near Arina Woje in Borno,’’ Gabkwet stated.

Court remands 3 men for alleged kidnapping in Oyo

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday remanded three men for alleged conspiracy and kidnapping.

The defendants – Shehu Sakalo, Tukur Aliyu and Abubakar Mohammadu – all of whom reside at Odo-Omu area of Iseyin, Oyo State, were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.O. Ogunkanmi, did not take their pleas.

She ordered that the defendants should be kept at the Agodi custodial facility pending advice of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until May 10 for mention.

The prosecutor, Mr P.O. Fabiyi, alleged that the defendants conspired to commit the offences on March 6 and March 7.

Fabiyi said that the defendants conspired and kidnapped one Mr Mohammad Abubakar with the aim of collecting ransom from members of his family.

He said that the defendants committed the offences at Odo-Omu area of Iseyin.

Fabiyi said that the offences contravened Section 24 (1) and 26 (1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.