AIICO Insurance celebrates 60 years, lauds customers, staff resilience

AIICO Insurance management and staff celebrating 60th anniversary of the insurance company in Lagos

Lagos, Dec. 13, 2023 (NAN) AIICO Insurance Plc, has commemorated its 60th anniversary and pledged to continue to innovate, serve and contribute to the Nigeria’s growth.

Mr Babatunde Fajemirokun, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the insurance company, said this in a statement made available on Wednesday in Lagos.

Fajemirokun stated that the company continued to be in operations over the years due to the continued loyalty of its customers as well as the resilience and relentless spirit of its staff.

He explained that AIICO came into existence at about the same time with Nigeria’s independence.

According to him, both entities have weathered and survived turbulent times, demonstrating growth and resilience.

“AIICO, born in the heart of Nigeria, has been a witness and a participant in this nation’s remarkable journey.

“We have grown amidst the oil boom’s promises of the 1970s and adapted during the economic downturns of the 1980s.

“Our strength was tested during the periods of military rule and the struggle for democracy, yet we emerged stronger, demonstrating the same resilience that defines our nation,” he said.

The managing director said in 60 years, AIICO had not only survived but thrived and adapted to changes, overcome challenges and seized opportunities.

Fajemirokun mentioned that the insurer’s growth could be compared to the Nigeria’s spirit of perseverance, innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to recognise and reward top performers in the organisation.

The event seamlessly brought together management, fomer and current staff, other stakeholders to reflect on the past journey and toast to the successes as well as accomplishments of the company over the years

AIICO Insurance is a composite insurer in Nigeria that provides life and health insurance, general insurance, and investment management services.

It is dedicated to creating and protecting wealth for individuals, families, and corporate customers.(NAN)