AIG Kayode Egbetokun Assumes Duty as AIG Zone 7 Abuja

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba in obvious commitment to his policing agenda of Ethical Regeneration, Restoration of professional standard, enhancement of anti corruption drive and delivery of quality service to the generality of Nigerians has continued to put round pegs in round holes. This was again made manifest with the recent deployment of a vibrant and thoroughbred officer, AIG OLUKAYODE ADEOLU EGBETOKUN as the new AIG Zone 7, Abuja.

AIG Kayode Egbetokun becomes the 30th AIG of Zone 7 Abuja as he assumes duty on 25th October 2022. He succeeds AIG Aliyu Ndatsu Muhammed who recently retired from service statutorily. The new AIG joined The Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, course 16. The vibrant AIG studied Bsc (ed) Mathematics at the university of Lagos and holds the masters of science degree in Engineering Analysis also from university of Lagos, Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University and MBA degree from Lagos state University.

AIG Egbetokun has served in several commands and held several sensitive positions within the Force including postings as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos, 2005 to 2007, Squadron Commander 5 PMF Benin, Benin City, OC Anti Fraud FCT Command, CSP “A” Lagos State Command, Area Commander Oshogbo, Osun State, Area Commander Gusau Zamfara State, Commandant Police Traning School, Ikeja, Lagos, Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, CP Servicom, FHQ Abuja, CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), CP Kwara State Command. He was until his present promotion and posting, CP (Admin) Medical, Falomo Lagos. He has also attended several courses locally and internationally.

In his inaugural address to the officers and men of the Zonal Headquarters, Abuja on 26th October, 2022, the new AIG warned against improper conduct and charged every officer to have strict regard to his/her appearance and behaviour on and off duty. He maintained that he will not condone any act in deviance to the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba PSC(+), NPM, FDC, CFR.

The AIG promised to work harmoniously with the Commissioners of Police and other relevant stakeholders within the zone to scale up service delivery. He will particularly leave no stone unturned in ensuring that adequate measures are in place both covertly and overtly to protect lives and properties within the FCT and Niger state. He insisted that quality policing should not only be made available but must be made accessible to all citizens while laying emphasizes on restoring and boosting the confidence of members of the public in the Police. He pledged total commitment to the ideals of modern policing as being presently championed by the Inspector General of Police.