Aide, 7 others feared dead as gunmen attack Sen Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah narrowly escaped the bullets of suspected assassin’s at Enugu Ukwu road in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday

Confirming the attack which took place Sunday night, the Media Assistant to Sen. Ubah Mr Kameh Ogbonna said the senator was able to escape the terror because of the bullet proof Jeep he was traveling.

He said, “If not for the bullet proof the Senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now ”

“This is an attempt on the the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us front and back from all sides and as I speak with you a an aide to the senator (name withheld) is dead and about seven security operatives were hit by the assassins bullet and they may have died.”