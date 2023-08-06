A’Ibom Information Commissioner Conferred With Outstanding Positive Impact Award.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Barely a fortnight after his return as Akwa Ibom state commissioner for information, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong has been conferred with an outstanding positive impact award by Nigerian Christian Bible College, Ukpom Abak, Akwa Ibom state.

Award which was in recognition of his contributions to the development and growth of the college, Christianity and humanity in general, was conferred on him at the 69th convocation ceremony held in the multi-purpose hall on Friday.

Recalled that Com. Emembong and all his colleague members of executive council who served under the leadership of the immediate past governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel were reappointed commissioners and Special Advisers and posted back to their previous post by Governor Pastor Umo Eno.

This move has sparked outrage by Akwa Ibom people, especially as some of these returnees were said to be outrightly rejected by staff of those ministries due to their poor performance and bad relationship with the staff during their previous stewardship.

But the return of Comrade Ememobong is a joy to everyone who agrees that the man has a kind nucleus in the interior of his exterior due to his exceptional wit and simplicity in character, little wonder this additional feather to his over feathered cap didn’t come as a surprise despite being in office for just a few days.

It is on record that he is first among the equals to be so awarded since the advent of their second missionary journey in the Akwa Ibom state executive council.

Represented at the ceremony by the President General of a socio-cultural group – IWADU, Godwin Bassey, a compatriot of the commissioner who described the award on him as well deserved.

Speaking further in an exclusive chat with our correspondent on his blueprint to the people of Ibiono Ibom , the president who was sworn into the office not too long ago, said his administration will be anchored on welfarism.

He pledged to float scholarship scheme that will take care of brilliant but indigent students and skill acquisition for artisans and others for them to make a living. And also to partner the government of Pastor Umo Eno on provision of developmental projects in the local government area such as completion of Itak – Okoita – Use Ikot Amama road project and construction of Cardinal Ekanem road.

The youthful looking president appealed to government to issue certificate of occupancy for the new Federal College of Education given Akwa Ibom people sited in Ibiono Ibom to take off without much ado.

Nigerian Christian Bible College graduated twenty graduating students with Sampson Ogbaoyibo emerging best graduating student. The feat elicited congratulations from both far and near including his elderly brother, Victor who assured him of continued support.