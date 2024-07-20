AI Ignite Africa to Host Groundbreaking Summit on AI in Marketing, Communications, and Content Creation in Lagos

The AI & the Content, Marketing & Communications Revolution in Africa Summit is set to take place on July 26, 2024, at The Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos by 11 AM. This groundbreaking event hosted by AI Africa in collaboration with Global Tech Africa will bring together industry leaders, marketing technology experts, and innovative content creators to explore the transformative power of AI in marketing, communications, and content creation across the African continent.

The summit will feature insightful panel discussions including “The Future of Customer Engagement: AI Applications in Marketing,” which will delve into how AI reshapes customer engagement strategies and drives innovation in the marketing sector. Moderated by Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh, Principal Consultant/Founder WildFlower PR, the panel will include esteemed panelists such as Oye Akideinde, GM of Digital Innovations at Airtel; Chuka Obi, Director of Innovations at Glo; Rukevwe Toka, Marketing Manager for West Africa; and Fred Akinmuyisitan, Head of Portfolio Strategy at The Heineken Company.

The second panel, “AI for Content Creation: Productivity, Revenue, and Ethics,” will explore the impact of AI on content creation, highlighting how AI tools enhance productivity and generate revenue while addressing ethical considerations. This discussion will be moderated by David I. Adeleke, Africa Editor at Rest of World, and will feature prominent stakeholders in the content creation and management space such as Abuch Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City/Humanz, acclaimed tech content creator Tobi Ayeni, also known as Ms. Techy; and communications leader, Adedoyin Jaiyesimi, Co-Founder of The Comms Avenue.

In addition to the panel discussions, the summit will unveil and showcase AI-driven products designed to revolutionize marketing, influencer marketing, and PR workflows. The summit will highlight AI-powered tools like Maxxiti and Palet. This product showcases promise to offer attendees a first-hand look at innovative solutions that can significantly enhance their marketing and content strategies.

“AI isn’t just a buzzword in marketing, content, and communications in Africa; it’s a catalyst for innovation and growth. The AI Ignite Africa Summit is where we ignite that spark, bringing together visionaries and changemakers to harness AI’s power for a brighter future.” – Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh, Organizer, AI Ignite Africa Summit. We’re not just discussing the future; we’re shaping it with AI. This is where Africa’s brightest minds converge to unlock AI’s revolutionary potential for marketing, content creation, and beyond,” she added.

The first AI Ignite Africa is organized in partnership with the prestigious Global Tech Africa; a collaborative platform where key players in the African and international tech scene come together to drive growth opportunities and build a thriving tech landscape across the continent. Register for the summit here.

“We are excited to collaborate with AI Ignite Africa,” explains founder Dr Inya Lawal. “Our collaboration underscores the vital role of AI in driving innovation and transformation across sectors. This summit will serve as a platform for industry leaders and experts to share insights and explore new frontiers in customer engagement, marketing strategies, and content creation. We are excited to see the impact of these discussions on the future of AI in Africa,” she added.

AI Ignite Africa is an organization dedicated to helping African businesses leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for marketing, content creation, and communication. They aim to bridge the gap in AI expertise and empower African businesses to compete on a global scale.

Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference is a platform designed to bring together African and international stakeholders in Technology, to unlock growth opportunities for all and build the tech ecosystem in Africa. The conference is an initiative of the Future Map Foundation designed and implemented by Ascend Studios Foundation; and in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the U.S. Consulate, Venture Garden Group, Business Sweden, and RivExcel Health.