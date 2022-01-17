Ahmed Musa says Super Eagles are Ready To Face Any Team

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa insists the team is ready to face any opponent at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The three-time champions progressed to the second round of the competition after a 3-1 win against Sudan on Saturday.

Austine Eguavoen’s led side still have to wait for the conclusion of the group stage games to know their opponent in the Round of 16.

Musa, who made his first appearance in the game against Sudan is adamant the Super Eagles can beat any team in the competition.

“I’m happy with we have achieved in this competition, two wins from two games is a perfect way to start for us,”Musa said after the team’s training on Sunday.

“We want to maintain the momentum by winning our next game against Guinea-Bissau. It’s important for us to keep winning as it will help motivate us for the task ahead.

“As for which team we will like to face in the next round, I don’t think that is a big deal. If you want to be the best, you have to be ready to beat the best.

“The most important thing is for us to remain committed and I believe we are ready to face any team.”