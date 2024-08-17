Ahmadiyya organizes free medical services in Abuja

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria, Elder group, Majlis Ansarullah, is organising two free medical services for the People With Disabilities and the entire Community Karonmajiji village off airport road, Abuja.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Jama’at, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, the free medical camp is part of the humanitarian services of the people as part of its 48th annual Islamic conference in Abuja.

The free medical services cover blood pressure, heck fasting blood sugar, eye services, general medical consultation, and health talk.

The two-day free medical services will be held at the AMAC Primary Health Centre in Karonmajiji on Wednesday, 21 and Thursday, 22 August 2024 by 10am daily.

The event will be declared open by the Minister of Health, Dr. Pate.

