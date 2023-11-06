Ahiazu/Ezinihitte, Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal Constituencies agog for Uzodimma’s reelection

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reassured the people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte, Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal government Constituencies that his administration will continue to initiate infrastructure that will improve the living standards of the constituents.

He therefore appealed to them to trust him with their votes on November 11, with the pledge that they will not forget doing so.

The Governor spoke at the weekend when his campaign train moved to Afor Oru, the Ahiazu Mbaise headquarters where the campaign rally for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte federal Constituency was held as well as at Central School Nguru in Ngor Okpala, the venue for the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal Constituency campaign rally.

Both federal Constituencies were agog for Governor Uzodimma’s reelection at the campaign rallies, mobilising to the hilt both APC and non APC members, and promising to protect their votes for the Governor after voting.

At Afor Oru, Governor Uzodimma told the mammoth crowd of enthusiastic Party men and women and other electorate that all ongoing projects in Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise federal Constituency will be completed in his second tenure, just as he told the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal Constituency people that their massive land will be properly utilised for agricultural revolution in Imo State.

He thanked the people for their support since he assumed office in January 2020 and assured them that he will not take their support for granted, nor disappoint their expectations.

He reminded both federal Constituencies that his administration has achieved some milestones and will continue to achieve more when they have renewed his mandate.

He acknowledged that the successes so far recorded in the Constituencies under review couldn’t have been possible without the support of the leaders from the areas.

“Cast your votes for APC, because votes for APC are votes for the eradication of poverty, creation of jobs, education development, better healthcare and increased welfare packages for Imo State,” he said at Afor Oru while addressing the people from the Ahiazu/Ezinihitte federal Constituency.

At the Central School Nguru in Ngor Okpala, Governor Uzodimma promised the people from Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal Constituency that all their requests will be met and that he will work with them to achieve more for the people.

He pleaded with the young men and women from the area not to inherit grievances they don’t know their origin.

“Don’t listen to liars and blackmailers and those who want to destroy Imo State because they have nothing good for the State.”

The Governor assured the youths that he will create a “new Imo and a new social order that will guarantee quality life for us all.”

He reiterated: “I have not come to deceive the people. I have come to show leadership with the fear of God. Join me in this struggle to reposition our dear State such that the Egyptians Imo people saw today they will see no more.”

At both rallies at Afor Oru in Ahiazu and Central School Nguru in Ngor Okpala, the people, through their leaders, promised to cast their total votes for APC to ensure that Governor Uzodimma returns to office for the second tenure because he has performed exceedingly well.

Both rallies witnessed massive turn out of APC faithful, electorate and defecting members of other political Parties, like the Labour Party.