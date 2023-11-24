Champion Newspapers Limited
Agriculture: Niger  govt, German firm sign MoU on farm estate

Governor of the State Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago.
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago of Niger State has signed an agreement with the management of Sun Farming in Germany.

 

The agreement was centered on establishing a comprehensive farm estate in  Niger State.

 

Under the arrangement, the Investors is expected to construct the Comprehensive Farm Estate which will encompass several key areas.

 

According to Governor Bago, the Farm Estate will serve as an educational hub, offering training and resources related to agriculture and sustainable practices.

 

Furthermore, it will include a crossing center to assist newcomers and integrate them into the community.

 

The proposed Farm Estate will also focus on energy, likely incorporating renewable energy sources to power its operations sustainably.

 

He added that a substantial aspect of this initiative is food security, gearing toward producing and distributing food locally to ensure a stable food supply.

