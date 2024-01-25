Agric Ministry partners NASENI on technology for enhanced food production.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have inaugurated a committee to fast-track the adoption of new technologies to boost food production for local consumption and export.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the Ministry’s Conference Room, the Permanent Secretary, FMAFS, Temitope Peter Fashedemi stated that improving the collaboration and partnership between the Ministry and NASENI became necessary bearing in mind that the modern world moves with the application of innovation and technology.

The permanent secretary noted that the adoption and application of technology in agricultural practices would guarantee the desire of the present administration of achieving food security, job creation, and industrialization across the country.

He pointed out that the National Agriculture Technology and Innovation (2022-2027) was premised on ten thematic areas including stakeholders’ synergy and alignment, knowledge creation and transfer, rapid mechanization, agricultural development fund establishment, extension service delivery revitalization and livestock development.

Fashedemi revealed that the membership of the technical committee from the ministry comprised of directors from the Federal Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry Services, Rural Development, Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services, Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Planning and Policy Coordination and Executive Secretary Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria as well as the representatives of NASENI.

Temitope tasked members to work towards redefining and positioning the agricultural sector through the use of innovation in line with eight point agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture in the Ministry, Engr. Garba Abdullahi pledged that the committee would work assiduously to achieve its mandate geared towards achieving food and nutrition security.

The committee was charged to examine the programmes and projects of the relevant FMAFS Departments and Agricultural Research Institutes and relevant Parastatals as regards NASENI Specified areas of collaboration: Technology Transfer, Rice Storage Project (Waste to recycle for building materials) and assembling of farm implements.