AGHARHO FOR JESUS: How US based Pastor, Jessy Oghenekaro shakes Agharho in Delta State with Prophetic Deliverance , God’s manifestation

As we thread in a perilous world, the need to pray without ceasing should be our watchword and the need for Christians to pray for one another is so imperative.

Having this in view, the ancient city of Agharho in Delta State is currently agog as the United States of America based Pastor, Bishop Jessy Oghenekaro, the General Overseer of God’s Glorious Church Int’l storms the ancient city with a 3 day powerpacked program.

A Nigerian but US based crusader and pastor recently held his crusade in his native state of Delta state, in the South-South part of Nigeria. Tagged “Agharho for Jesus”, held between 11th – 16th December 2021 saw a lot of manifestation. A crusade that has brought people back to God and has shown the divine manifestation to the people. It has been settled that God is using Bishop Jesse to uplift people spiritually, physically and financially.

The man of God, Bishop Jessy Oghenekaro humbly said that it is God who does the miracles and healing but uses vessel to perform it. Signs and wonders takes place as soon as the word of God was released.

He further discloses three Lusts which he said is what is troubling the entire Christendom. He talks about the “Lust of the Flesh”. He continues when he made an illustration saying that when you go to a native doctor in quest for something, is the lust of the Flesh, quotting from the Holy Bible (Galitians 5:9). A man who lives and go after the flesh cannot inherit the kingdom of God. Conceiving lust in your heart bring Sin and the reward of sin is death. You are dead though still walking around. Lust of the Flesh comes with Idolatry, Fornication, uncleanliness, etc. He shed more light on the lust of the eye, advising that they should guide their eyes so they don’t fall into temptation.

Another lust he talks about is the Lust of Power & Fame. Alot of pastors are doing wonderfully well while some are carried away by fake doctrines. The success of the congregation is not base by the numbers of people rather they should be productive with the numbers that you have. They should nurture and take care of them. Some pastors kills goat and some kills human being so their church can flourish. Some people thinks when they have money, they have everything, it’s a lie. When king Solomon realises it, he said vanity upon vanity, all is vanity. The bishop therefore warns that all should flee those listed Lusts so as to escape the wrath of God to come.

The crusade brought to the fore sonorous voices of various choir such as CAN Agnarho and others that praised God with this wonderful flute rendition. Speaking during the crusade, Bishop Jessy Oghenekaro said “I thank God for this crusade and what God is doing. I know that a lot of people will give testimonies. I am appreciating all that worked hard to make this happen such as Bishop Jude and his wife, I am appreciating them for their contribution. ”

“When God spoke to me to come here, I did not know anyone apart from Bishop Jude, I have known him for so long and he has preached in my church in USA and that is how far we have come. Every successful man has a wife and the wife has shown that she is supportive and let her husband to do this work.”

He added that ” Bishop Lucy has been a wonderful daughter and I appreciate her, it is also critical to know that Apostle Victor is another person that has made impact in this crusade. ”

Jessy Oghenekaro is a Nigerian but US based pastor who came to do a Program last year in Delta State. He is a crusader, Founder an Overseer, an Evangelist, an Apostle to Nations, a missionary, A TV Host, a public Speaker, etc.

The crusade ends as sinners was led to Christ. Sinners were saved, backsliders were restored and believers were edified. There was healing, breakthroughs, deliverance, signs and wonders. The people of Agharho, Delta State had lots of recorded testimonies as lives was transformed.