Age-long building collapses in Lagos, one injured

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A two-storey building on Wednesday collapsed around 12:45am at 15, Oke-Arin Street, Ilupeju, Palm Groove area of Lagos State.

Daily Champion learnt that no live was lost to the incident but a middle aged man sustained injury and was taken to a hospital.

Findings showed that the age-long of the building might be responsible for the collpsse.

In a report by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, it explained that the collapsed building had been abandoned.

The report stated, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, an abandoned 2 Storey building collapsed to ground zero.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45am due to aging of the structure.

“Fortunately, no loss of life. However, one adult male sustained minor injury and has been taken to hospital. The affected building has been condoned off in order to prevent any threat.”

It further added, that rescue operation had been concluded.