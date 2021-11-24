Agbatutu’s passing, big loss to PDP – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sent condolences to the family of late Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, Chief Lawrence Agbatutu.

Agbatutu, who hailed from Orherhe-Agbarho, reportedly died at an Abuja hospital on Monday after a brief illness. He was 63.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa expressed deep sadness over the incident, saying that it was a big loss to the PDP.

According to him, the passing of the PDP chairman is a big blow to our party, considering his invaluable contributions to the party’s victories in the state.

The governor described the late Agbatutu as a fearless, truthful, bold and determined leader who bonded effectively with the low and mighty in the party across the state.

He noted that Agbatutu’s concern for the growth and development of the party and his Agbarho community was infectious, adding that he would be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched in many ways.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman-politician of amiable personality.

“Chief Agbatutu was a renowned party leader and grassroots politician, who contributed his quota to the development of the state.

“The news of his death came to me as a great shock.

“He was a valued asset to PDP in Delta as he distinguished himself in the service of the party and his people. He was instrumental to our party’s victories in several elections in his Ughelli North area.”

Okowa prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends to bear the loss.

