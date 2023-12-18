Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road Will Be Completed In Nine Months-Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured that the Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road, currently under construction, will be completed in the next nine months.

Governor Abiodun, who made this known in Ota during the 31st edition of Iganmode Day celebration at the weekend, also assured that the Ota-Idiroko Road as well as other township roads in the local government would be looked into by his administration.

He noted that the completion of the Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road, among others in the axis, is to ensure that Ota continues to occupy its pride of place in the country.

Prince Abiodun added that what has been achieved so far in terms of road rehabilitation across the state was an indication of the commitment and dedication of his administration to ensure rapid development and economic prosperity of the people.

“The road that we are constructing, which is the major road in this local government, Agbara-Atan-Lusada road, that road will be completed in the next nine months by God’s grace,” he said.

Abiodun also added that with the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council, the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road would soon begin.

“Now, you know that in the last few weeks, we managed to get the Federal Executive Council to approve that the construction of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road be transferred to the Ogun State Government. We have been fighting this for the last four years since I assumed office; myself and my colleague in Lagos State.

“The battle is not yet over, but at least we have won round one. By the grace of God, we will continue to win,” the governor said.

He also said that his administration would continue to be passionate about the celebration of the state’s deep culture and heritage.

He said plans have concluded to extend the Lagos Blue Rail Line from okokomaiko to Agbara, while assuring that Ota would be one of the first few cities to benefit from uninterrupted power supply under the Light Up Ogun Project.

Prince Abiodun said that the groundbreaking of the Dry Port in Kajola and the Deep Seaport in Ogun Waterside Local Government would be performed very soon by his administration.

The governor said Ogun State would soon be number two in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from her current position as the number 3 in the country because of the collective resolve of his administration to continue to open up the state for investments to thrive.