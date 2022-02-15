Agballah, Enugu APC Chairman Receives Certificate Of Returns

By COSMAS Chukwu

While the last may not have been heard of the the seemingly intractable intraparty feudraging in the Enugu state chapter of the APC, however, it appears the party is about dousing the inferno by recognizing and inaugurating the Barr Ugochikwu Agballah led faction as the authentic party leadership in the state.

Agballah was among the 34 state chairmen inaugurated penultimate week in Abuja.

However, a melodrama ensued when Agballah was denied the certificate of returns.

This has sent tongues wagging describing Agballah as an imposter.

Clarification came today when

Barrister Ugo Agballah was issued the said certificate of return as the official chairman of APC in Enugu state.

Agballah got the certificate today, 14th February 2022 from the National secretary of the party, Sen John Akpaudoedehe at the APC national secretariat.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ugochukwu H Agballah received a corrected certificate of return where Ogochukwu was corrected to read Ugochukwu