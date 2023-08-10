Against public opinion, ECOWAS orders immediate military action against junta in Niger Republic

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS on Thursday directed its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

It also called on the African Union, AU, partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution taken by the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS said all efforts made to dialogue with Niger Republic military junta have been defiantly rejected by coup leaders as they condemned the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

The resolution partly reads, “Direct the Committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS stand-by force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State, President Bola Tinubu, said the regional bloc was committed to protecting democracy and human rights in Niger Republic.

According to Tinubu, the regional bloc must engage the coup leaders in the neighbouring country to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

He said, “More so, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritise diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.”

Tinubu said the coup in neighbouring Niger has far-reaching effects on democratically constituted governments in the sub-region.

“More specifically, as leaders of our respective nations, we must recognise that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the stability of the nation but also has far-reaching implications for the entire West African region.

“By remaining steadfast in our adherence to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, we can restore peace, stability, and prosperity in the Republic of Niger, thereby fostering an environment conducive to growth and development for all,” he said.

.As coup leaders threaten to kill deposed President, Bazoum, if…

Niger’s coup leaders have told a top United States diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighbouring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press.

Daily Mail reports that a Western military official said, while speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the representatives of the junta told the U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week.

A U.S. official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed the account.

Bazoum, who was deposed on July 26, says he is being held hostage at his residence.

The ousted leader earlier disclosed that he was eating dry rice and pasta.

The regional ECOWAS bloc said Thursday it had directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger after the coup. However, it gave no details about the make-up, location and proposed date of deployment for any military intervention force.

Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, had on Thursday described the ongoing political crisis in Niger Republic as a threat to the stability of other Western African countries.

Tinubu mentioned this in his speech at the extraordinary meeting of ECOWAS leaders over the recent military coup in Niger Republic held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The presidents of ECOWAS nations at the summit discussed events in Niger Republic following the July 26 coup that deposed Bazoum.

The regional body met in Abuja a few days ago and issued a seven-day deadline for the Niger junta to reinstate ousted President Bazoum or risk sanctions, including possible military intervention.

ECOWAS ordered the junta in Niger to reverse their action and reinstate the democratically-elected President. It gave the military junta a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the seat of power and hand over to the sacked President, Bazoum but the ultimatum expired on Sunday with no reaction from the military junta.

Tinubu has therefore urged ECOWAS leaders that the union should prioritise diplomacy in settling the political crisis in Niger.

It was learned that no fewer than 11 out of the 16 ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments had arrived in Abuja for the summit.

Those absent are the heads of state in the troubled Niger Republic, Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso.

.Coupists are terrorists; they belong to the barracks – Quattara

The President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Quattara, has described Niger junta as terrorists and kidnappers that must be pushed back to the barracks where they belong else the subregion will remain stagnated.

Quattara who chairs the West African Monetary Union (WAMU) spoke shortly before departing the venue of the meeting of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on the situation in Niger Republic.

He insisted that the authority must flush out the putschists if they fail to release and reinstate the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum.

He told journalists that action against Niger was not a Nigerian affair as ECOWAS had previously acted in cases where there had been interference with constitutional order among member states.

While noting that the subregional body had sent high-powered delegations to Niger, the military authorities, he said had however continued to hold President Bazoum hostage, a situation he described as terrorism.

He asserted that ECOWAS would not accept coups as the place of the military was the barracks.

Quattara said if they did not allow Bazoum to exercise his mandate, “we will go ahead and push them out.”

He affirmed that this was the position that the ECOWAS had adopted.

Speaking to newsmen, Quattara said: “As you’re aware, this is the second summit in 10 days that we have organized on Niger and this is a critical problem we have to solve. As you’re aware, ECOWAS has taken many decisions in the past, legal and factual about coup d’tats and the community has always condemned coup d’tats and coup d’tats have happened in many countries in the sub-region.

“ECOWAS has intervened in the past in Liberia, Sierra Leone, recently in Gambia, Guinea Bissau and today we have a similar situation in Niger.

“I’d like to say that ECOWAS cannot accept this. This is not a matter of Nigeria against Niger, not at all. The decision that we have made today and I hope it would be implemented immediately is a decision of ECOWAS, all the head of states think that we have tried dialogue with the putschists.

“We have sent delegation, high personalities like former president Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, former governor of CBN, Sanusi my friend and many others personalities in this important country, to talk the people of Niger.

“But they’re keeping President Bazoum as a hostage. I personally consider this as a terrorist act. And we cannot let this continue. We have to act.

“The position of Côte d’Ivore which has been endorsed by all of the Head of states are that we have been able to tell these putschists that their place is in the barracks. They should go to fight the terrorists and not try to kidnap a democratically elected president.

“So we believe that this for the credibility of ECOWAS, all of us are concerned and involved in this decision.

“So I’d like to thank my former president of ECOWAS, President Tom Barlow, he himself is a former general, democratically elected now to serve that we want democracy in our sub-region.

“We do not accept, we will not accept coup d’tats and I think these putschists must go if they don’t let Bazoum out to be able to exercise his mandate. I think we should move ahead and get them out. Bazoum is the democratically elected president. It should be freed, he should be able to exercise it mandate freely.”

Asked if this is ECOWAS position, the Cote D’Ivoiren President, said: “As you can see, I have to leave now, but this is the position most head of states who have intervene, have endorsed. So I want to say I want to insist this is not a Nigerian affair. It’s an affair of ECOWAS, and you know Niger is part of the Monetary Union of West Africa, which I am the chair and this concern Cote d’Ivoire on that account.

“So ECOWAS is even bigger. ECOWAS is nearly 400 million people, 240 million in Nigeria, 140 million in the West African monetary union. So this is 400 million people. If we don’t have democracy, do you think that our countries will be able to move ahead?

“This coup d’etat is not acceptable. We should put an end to it. And I hope it will be unanimously but we’ll put this to an end.

.Ex-rebel Leader, Boula moves against coupists, forms resistance group

However, a former rebel leader and politician in Niger has launched a movement opposing the junta that took power in a July 26 coup.

This is the first sign of internal resistance to army rule in the strategically important Sahel country.

Rhissa Ag Boula said in a statement on Wednesday that his new Council of Resistance for the Republic (CRR) aimed to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been in detention at his residence since the takeover.

“Niger is the victim of a tragedy orchestrated by people charged with protecting it,” the statement said.

The launch came as diplomatic efforts to reverse the coup appear to have stalled after the junta rejected the latest diplomatic mission and the army governments of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which back the armed takeover.

Mali and Burkina Faso also appealed to the United Nations to prevent military attacks.

Niger’s coup leaders denied entry to African and UN envoys on Tuesday, resisting pressure to negotiate ahead of a summit on Thursday.

On Thursday, heads of state from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would discuss the possible use of force.

The CRR supports ECOWAS and any other international actors seeking to restore constitutional order in Niger, according to Mr Boula’s statement, which added that it would make itself available to the bloc for any useful purpose.

A CRR member said several Nigerien political figures had joined the group but could not make their allegiance public for safety reasons.

Mr Boula played a leading role in uprisings by Tuaregs, a nomadic ethnic group present in Niger’s desert north, in the 1990s and 2000s.

Like many former rebels, he was integrated into the government under Mr Bazoum and his predecessor, Mahamadou Issoufou.

While the extent of support for the CRR is unclear, Mr Boula’s statement would worry the coup leaders given his influence among Tuaregs, who control commerce and politics in much of the vast north.

Support from Tuaregs would be key to securing the junta’s control beyond Niamey’s city limits.

The UN, Western powers, and democratic ECOWAS member states such as Nigeria want the junta to reinstate a civilian government that had been relatively successful in containing a deadly Islamist insurgency devastating the Sahel region.

Niger is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium, the most widely used fuel for nuclear energy, adding to its strategic importance.