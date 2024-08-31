Again, MoneyMaster gets nod for Lagos food discount market 

The Lagos State Government has reappointed MoneyMasterPSB, a leading payment service bank, for the second phase of the “Ounje Eko” food discount market, which will open throughout the state on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The Lagos State Government launched Ounje Eko, a programme that offers the people a 25 percent discount on a range of food items. Its purpose is to provide relief to the state’s citizens amidst the rising cost of food items.

On Sunday, September 1, the discount market, which was successfully piloted in March of this year, will resume in all Local Government Areas (LGAs), Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and on the campuses of five post-secondary institutions in the state.

MoneMaster has been given the nod to deploy its state-of-the-art collecting solution for smooth transactions at the Ounje Eko discount markets, due to its creative and strong payment and collection technological infrastructure. The bank will be doing this to guarantee great experiences for the patrons of the markets and ensure payment destinations also get real-time value.

A statement from MoneyMaster disclosed that the bank is “excited to partner with the Lagos State Government in the second phase of the Ounje Eko discount markets as this programme aligns with our corporate philosophy of adding value to people’s lives”.

MoneyMaster PSB was chosen for the payment program because of its strong payment channels, safe, quick transaction processing, and first-rate performance during the scheme’s initial phase earlier this year.

MoneyMasterPSB is a CBN-licensed provider of innovative digital financial products and services that transform lives and contribute to sustainable living. MoneyMaster has been instrumental in providing financial technology services to bridge the gap between the banked, underbanked and unbanked populace.