Again, INEC extends PVC collection to February 5

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the collection of the Permanent Voter Cards by one week.This was disclosed by the National Commissioner and Chairman,Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye ,on Saturday.

This is the second time the commission is extending the collection of PVCs due to the progress recorded so far.

The statement read, “The Commission met today, Saturday, 29th January 2023 a day after its meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal capital Territory, Abuja and deliberated on a number of issues, including the reports from RECs on the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards in its 774 Local Government Offices nationwide.

“It will be recalled that at the meeting with RECs on Friday, 28th January 2023, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu indicated that the Commission will not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the General Election.

“Having reviewed reports from all the States of the Federation, the Commission is encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians troop out daily to collect their PVCs.