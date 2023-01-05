Again! Gunmen, Cults strike in Anambra, kill AVS member, tricycle operator

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Gunmen in the wee hours of Wednesday attacked Anambra Vigilante Service [AVS] office in Uli, located inside the compound of the vigilante Chairman, Mr Arinze Ilobi at Ndikokwu village in Uli community, Ihiala, killing a member of the AVS.

They also set the AVS office and vehicles on fire.

Information has it that the Gunmen numbering about twenty invaded the compound in cars and motorcycles with assorted arms and ammunitions, attacked and escaped through Ubahudara axis in Oru West LGA.

Meanwhile, suspected cultists on Tuesday shot and killed a tricycle operator close to the back gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka.

The incident was said to have happened in the evening, while the victim was left dead in the pool of his blood dead.

The state have in the recent time had incidences of killings traced to rivalry between various cult groups in the state.

According to eyewitness account, “Residents and students are currently living in fear as incessant killing and shooting has started again in Awka and environs.

“For the past two or three days there has been records of young people being gunned down and that of today (Tuesday) has happened at Unizik school gate in ifite Awka.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident said that it is cult related.

While saying that its operatives have intensified surveillance in the city, especially around Ifite area, close to the university, he said,

“Our operatives have been deployed in the area and the situation is closely monitored. Preliminary information shows that the shooting is a result of a cult-related clash between two rival groups.

“Police patrols have been intensified within awka and other sides of the state.”