Again, Gunmen attack Plateau Community, kill 17 persons

Gunmen have reportedly killed 17 persons again in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the attack took place in the Heipang community of the LGA in the early hours of Thursday.

A grieving parent in the community, Julius Pam confirmed the attack to The newsmen in Jos on Thursday.

Pam said, “Good morning sir. On the sad news, there was an attack early this morning in the Heipang community. A total of 17 people were killed including my brother, his wife and children, all killed.”

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred could not be reached for comment but sources at the command headquarters said security operatives had been deployed to the community

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has inaugurated a Security and Information Centre aimed at facilitating public access to convey security-related information to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor highlighted that the centre established by the Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency seeks to bridge the communication divide between the general public and the government.

He said the centre will utilise basic technology to establish a toll-free hotline, allowing citizens to share information without incurring charges, using the phone number 080 0000 5555.

Governor Mutfwang said the centre is already operational and people can call. He emphasised that the state government will cover the cost of all incoming calls on behalf of the citizens.

The governor explained that the initiative will serve as a channel for the government to swiftly obtain early warning signals and intervene promptly, while also gathering feedback on developmental matters within the state.

He encouraged citizens to confidently report security concerns from their local communities, with the assurance that all information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“Operating around the clock, the centre is geared towards efficient and effective service delivery, enabling citizens to report any issues relevant to the state”, the statement added.

