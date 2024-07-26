Again, Borno bans use of motorcycles, electric bikes in the state

AHMED MARI, ,Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has reiterated its ban on using Motorcycles and electric bikes throughout the state and environs.

The statement was issued by the Police Command in the state and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso. It said, “The Command has observed the flagrant use of motorcycles, especially electrical bikes in the State, and wishes to remind the general public that the ban on motorcycles in the state still subsists.”

The command said the decision was taken at the Borno State Security Council based on the security challenges in the state.

“Members of the public are further advised to adhere to this order, and any person found in possession of electric or petrol-powered motorbikes will be arrested for violating the order, ” the statement said.

The police equally warned ” Filling stations, to desist from selling petrol products to customers on motorcycles. Any filling station found selling petrol to motorcyclists will be sanctioned and sealed for prosecution.”

The statement also advised Delivery and logistic companies to use tricycles (Keke Napep) to carry out their operations in the state.

The police further sought the cooperation of members of the general public for sustainable peace and security in the state.