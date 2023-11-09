Aftermath of fire outbreak: Nigerians groan as Canadian Embassy suspends Abuja operations

Nigerians have lamented as the Canadian embassy in Nigeria suspended its operation.

The suspension may not be unconnected with the fire incident that occurred at the commission on Monday, which resulted in the death of two persons.

The Canadian High Commission, via its X handle late Monday night, announced a temporary suspension of its operations.

The announcement implies a suspension of visa and immigration services for persons seeking to visit or emigrate to Canada.

Also, there is no offer of services to Canadians visiting and living in Nigeria and to Canadians in Equatorial Guinea, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

The statement by the embassy read, “The High Commission of Canada to #Nigeria, in #Abuja, has temporarily suspended operations until further notice.”

Meanwhile, the Government of Canada, on Monday, issued a travel advisory via its website, warning its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria, including in Abuja, “due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.”

The travel advisory came a few days after the United States issued a similar warning to Americans in Nigeria.

Canada warned its citizens to avoid Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Yobe and the Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers “with the exception of Rivers’ capital city, Port Harcourt, where we advise against non-essential travel, due to the risk of terrorism, armed attacks, kidnapping, inter-communal and sectarian violence.”

When contacted on the phone, an official of the Canadian High Commission, Demilade Kosemani, declined our reporter’s call and did not respond to a text message sent to his mobile line.

Many X users especially those who said they were planning to travel to Canada, lamented the development.

@Tonia_seph on X said, “Please o, we that are still planning (to travel)… God abeg.” @brightmorgan09 said, “Can someone confirm this news? I’m in the process of moving over there (Canada).”

“That’s a big problem for people that want to japa,” says @ify_ndubesti in a tweet.

On his part, @youngskidmusic said Canada was the only country youths were benefiting from.

“That’s the only country we are benefiting from as Nigeria youths. UK & Canada. God (please) make their embassy (not) shake.” the tweep said.

@Timiglow said things had fallen apart. “I heard the Canadian embassy already suspended their operations in Nigeria till further notice. Can you please confirm it? Things fall apart,” the tweep posted.

A Facebook user, MAZI TT, posted, “Canada (has) suspended visa processing for Nigeria following the fire outbreak at the embassy till further notice! (Please) pray because if Canada bursts (it is finished).”

@owolabiclassic on X partly said, “Nigerians planning to ‘Japa’ to Canada may need to have a rethink as the country’s High Commission has shut down its operations in Abuja.”

@elijahh53 wrote on X, “Canada is where we Nigerians benefit.””They don’t want us youth to be traveling again! And it’s possible,” @ELEYDON1 also wrote on X.