Aftermath of ‘End Bad Governance’ Protest: The way not to go

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Nigerians, especially the youths in different parts of the country went on the streets protesting against economic hardship. The organizers of the protest, tagged, ‘End Bad Governance’ had gained Government attention after its initial traction on social media.

President Bola Tinubu had declared, on his inauguration day, May 29, that subsidy on petrol would no longer be paid by Federal Government. In addition, his administration had unified exchange rate. The official and black market rates were unified to guard against round tripping and this had led to devastation of the naira.

Consequent upon this economic reforms, the prices of essential commodities such as food, household wares, transport fares and services had skyrocketed thereby draining the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

In its resolve to force Government to reverse these policies and also reduce the cost of governance, protesters declared 10 days (days of rage), starting from August 1 to press home their demands.

The 12-point demands seek to address various socio-economic and political issues plaguing the nation which include, Revert petrol pump price to N100/litre; Combat insecurity and hunger; Close all IDP camps and resettle the campers and Total electoral reform.

Others include, Independent probe into the electoral budget of N355 billion; Immediate release of ENDSARS protesters still in detention; Implementation of living wage (minimum wage of N300k); Compulsory free education from primary to secondary school.; Children of public school holders must attend public schools in the country; Government must patronize made-in-Nigeria goods; Transition to unicameral legislation and Judicial and constitutional review.

No doubt, these are some of the parameters capable of addressing the economic imbalance prevalent in the country. The agitations for peaceful protest are justifiable in line with the constitutional rights of the organizers.

However, contrary to laid down civility in pursuing these demands, the reports from some parts of the country indicated that the protests had turned violent leading to loss of lives, blooding letting, looting and destruction of public and private properties.

For insurance, the attack on the yet-to-be-inaugurated Digital Innovation Park in Kano on Thursday, the first day of the nationwide protest is condemnable negating the aspiration for a rebirth a new Nigeria. The park which is scheduled to be commissioned this week is a creative idea to provide jobs for teeming unemployed youths.

While lamenting over the ugly incident, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani said the destruction and looting of Park in Kano by residents protesting against the economic hardship in the country was worrisome.

Mr Tijani, who commented on X about the attack on the federal government facility, disclosed that the vandalized park was to be inaugurated “next week”.

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano, slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT), has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

“Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain,” the minister noted in his post.

In similar vein, the police in Kaduna State said hoodlums had vandalized the offices of the State Traffic and Law Environmental Authority (KASTLEA) and the Investment Promotions Agency (KADIPA) during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incidents in Kaduna. Mr Hassan said the protesters also burnt an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and looted many shops.

“They tried to invade Government House but were prevented; many of our personnel sustained injuries, and they are receiving treatment at various hospitals,” he stated.

Aside looting and arson, no fewer than six people had reportedly been shot dead while some sustained injuries in the fracas that took place at Suleja, Niger State.

The victims were said to have been killed while security operatives were dislodging a group of protesters who mounted barricade on a section of Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Another disturbing scenario was the infiltration of the innocent residents by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State during the protest killing four persons and injured thirty-four according to reports.

The Borno Police Command alleged that Boko Haram elements has infiltrated protesters along Baga Road in Maiduguri.The Police Commissioner, Yusuf Lawal, disclosed this while providing a situation report.

He said that the police swiftly deployed the Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD), Base 13, which probed the scene and rendered the area around a filling station safe. Lawal said that the injured persons and corpses were evacuated to Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment and autopsy.

Speaking on the unfolding trends, Nigerians have reacted to the loss of lives and devastation in the aftermath of the End bad Governance Protest.

What we are seeing at the moment is against all principle guiding principles that make protest a tool to responsibly deal with the very needs of the people.

In his comments, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu stated, “The looting has started, homes and institutions of state being vandalized; and who knows, if the protest is not stopped, how many lives would be lost. If the protest was meant to question issues as regards bad governance as opined by the protesters and organizers, then what we are witnessing is a far cry from what the protest was supposed to achieve.”

He added, “International law provides guidelines for protests through various human rights instruments and principles. Have the protesters or the organizers of this protest adhered to these guidelines? From what we are seeing, I dare say this is not a protest, but a carnival of anger and frustration wrongly directed to further worsen the economy which the protesters initially aimed to tackle.”

Corroborating this line of thought, Omo Nija stated, “The political class are also not helping, looking at their financial greed and unnecessary spending and the fat wasteful bet.

“Looking at where we are, no one has been able to convince me that this administration is the cause of our economic crisis.

“Truth be said, the direction of Asiwaju administration will be a long-lasting solution to a strong, vibrant economy, but the price is hard, and the majority are not ready to pay this price. Unfortunately, we have all forgotten that all three major contenders during the campaigns leading to the 2023 presidential election, agreed that subsidies must go.”

He however noted, “The only solution now is for the government to reduce the cost of governance to the barest minimum, and the masses should be ready to endure for a while. Getting out of our present headache is no a quick fix.”

A concerned citizen noted, “We have to learn that protesting government policies is great but the way for change is the ballot. You can’t end bad governance by setting a petrol station on fire, killing policemen who are just doing their job or stripping naked, we are not in the ancient days. This approach was used in the UK and led them to instability (4 Prime Ministers in a few years).

“People should be organized and learn about the way governance works and take more interest in party politics, ensure all parties produce great candidates, that way we will end up with a good president one way or the other.

“We also need to learn that when elections are won and petitions exhausted, we should allow the president his four years. No threat, No revolution. That doesn’t stop you from having your say, but be tolerant of the government having their way. If you are not happy, then vote him out.”

To this end, skirmishes, looting, blood-letting, arsons and other acts of vandalism are detrimental to development. These acts of lawlessness are at variance to genuine agitations for economic emancipation in which masses crave for. They are not the ways to go but avenues to further impoverished the people