After calling judge hatchet man,  Umahi recants, apologizes to NBA

.Engages 18 SANS to appeal sack

.You’re a national embarrassment, NBA blasts Ebonyi gov.

Clement Nnachi (abakaliki) and Cosmas Chukwu ,enugu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has apologized to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over a Statement credited to him for allegely maligning the integrity of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja

In the same vein, Umahi disclosed that the 16 Lawmakers of the State House of Assembly whose seats were declared vacant by Federal High Court Abuja, had equally appealed the judgement.

Umahi tendered the apology on Wednesday while addressing a Cross section of the people that thronged the Abakaliki Township Stadium on a solidarity visit to him.

“We have engaged 8 SANs to proceed to Abuja, we have engaged 10 SANs to proceed to Enugu ,we have filed stay of execution”

‘Let me assure the NBA Chairman that he is a perfect gentleman and that we will never insult the Judiciary, that we have Confidence in the Judiciary, I know that there will do the right thing”

“Let me use the opportunity to tell Nigerians that we never castigated the Judge, today we have appealed the judgement of Abuja, we did not say we will disobey”

He said that he remained the Governor of Ebonyi State duly discharging his duties effectively.

“This is not about the Governor of Ebonyi State, remenber when the Endsars protest was at its peak, that was the time I chosed to Cross over to APC so that we can align with our brothers of different parts of the country,”

“I am not against the Judiciary at all, the same thing goes to the House of Assembly,

“The Supreme Court had said that for any defection in the State House of Assembly, the presiding Officer either the Speaker or Senate President declared the Seat vacant.

The Governor appealed to the citizens not to be angry about anything stating that “It was for his promotion”

On the perceived Division in APC, Umahi debunked such insinuations stating “there is no Division in the Party, the Chairman went for Medical Leave, we were there when he asked the Niger State Governor to act for him”

He urged the people of the State not to entertain any fear and go about their businesses peacefully.

“I don’t want you to go against the Law, what people thought was for evil has promoted your Governor to the next level’

Speaking against the backdrop of the sacking of 16 Lawmakers of the State House of Assembly that defected from the PDP to the APC, Umahi said the the Lawmakers have appealed the ruling.

It would be recalled that the judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that both Umahi and his deputy, not only jettisoned the PDP, but also the votes that belonged to it.

The Court held that going by the outcome of the governorship election, the office of the governor and deputy governor in Ebonyi state, “belong to the Plaintiff and no other politcal party”.

The court therefore ordered both Umahi and Igwe to immediately vacate their positions.

It ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately receive from the PDP, names of persons to replace Umahi and his Deputy, or in the alternative, conduct fresh gubernatorial election in Ebonyi state in line with section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

As a fallout of Tuesday’s judgement of an Abuja Federal High Court judge,Hon Justice Inyang Ekwo which sacked the governor and deity governor of Ebonyi state,Egnr Dave Umahi and Kelechi Igwe ,respectively , the Nigerian Bar Association has not only expressed dismay but condemned vehemently Gov Umahi’s reaction to the judgement.

In a press statement signed by the NBA president,pOlumide Akpata and made available to newsmen,the union described the development as an embarrassment to the nation and its judiciary.

Full text of the statement entitled “STATEMENT OF THE NBA PRESIDENT ON THE SITUATION IN EBONYI STATE”, reads as follows:

“The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has noted with utter dismay, the unfortunate and totally unacceptable reaction of His Excellency, Dave Umahi to the Judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered on 8th March 2022, coram Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo which inter-alia ordered him and H.E. Mr. Eric Kelechi Igwe to vacate the offices of Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively, of Ebonyi State on grounds of their defection from the Peoples’ Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

“Following the Judgment, Umahi, in the course of a Press Conference – video evidence of which is currently making the rounds on both new and mainstream media – threw caution to the wind and deployed very uncomplimentary adjectives and intemperate language in characterising both the Judgment and Hon. Justice Ekwo, including but not limited to describing the Judgment as “jungle justice” and His Lordship as “a hatchet man”.

“As if these were not enough, Engr. Umahi accused the Court of “murdering justice” and also arrogated to himself the judicial powers and magisterial authority to declare the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction as null and void while unashamedly declaring his intention to disregard the Judgment in favour of another.

“To put it plainly, this is impunity of the highest order and executive rascality taken too far.

“While the NBA has absolutely no interest in the outcome of the case in question and will continue to stay away from partisan politics, it is inconceivable that this Association that is charged with upholding the rule of law and defending the Judiciary would sit idly by in the face of this unprovoked and totally unwarranted attack on the Judiciary.

” Indeed, the leadership of the NBA has been inundated with calls from a cross-section of well meaning Nigerians who are understandably outraged by the utterances of Engr. Dave Umahi and who have rightly demanded that appropriate action be taken to protect the sanctity of the Judiciary.

“It is for this reason that we condemn without equivocation, Engr. Umahi’s unfortunate diatribe which, if it had emanated from an average litigant, would still have been regarded as shocking but coming from one who occupies the exalted office of a State Governor, is nothing short of a national embarrassment.

“In the wake of the Judgment, one would have expected Engr. Umahi to sue for calm from his supporters and to assure them that all legal and constitutional avenues would be explored to challenge the judgment. For H.E. Engr. Umahi to instead resort to attacking and denigrating the high office of a Judge in this unprecedented manner is disgraceful, undemocratic and completely unacceptable.

“As Kayode Eso, JSC of blessed memory famously noted, “[t]he essence of the rule of law is that it should never operate under the rule of force or fear.” We view Engr. Umahi’s reaction to this Judgment as being consistent with the current penchant, on the part of those in the executive arm of government, for intimidating the Judiciary whilst taking advantage of the historical reluctance of that arm of government to rise to its own defence.

“In light of the foregoing, the NBA hereby demands an immediate apology from H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi and a retraction of the comments he made against the person and Judgment of the Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court.

” It is also our demand that this apology and retraction be given as much media coverage as the Press Conference where the unfortunate comments were made.”, the NBA submitted.

IN THE COURT OF APPEAL

IN THE ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

HOLDEN AT ABUJA

APPEAL NO:

SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2021

BETWEEN

ENGINEER DAVID NWEZE UMAHI APPELLANTS

ERIC KELECHI IGWE

AND

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION) INEC

ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS ………….. RESPONDENTS

NOTICE OF APPEAL

TAKE NOTICE that the Appellants being dissatisfied with the Judgment of the FEDERAL High Court (Holden at Abuja), delivered on the 8th day of March, 2022, by Hon. Justice EKO Ekwo in SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2022 do hereby appeal to the Court of Appeal upon the Grounds set out in Paragraph 3 thereof and will at the hearing of appeal seek the following reliefs set out in Paragraph 4.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the names and the addresses of persons directly affected by the Appeal are those set out in Paragraph 5.

PART OF THE DECISION / JUDGMENT OF THE LOWER COURT COMPLAINED OF:

The whole Judgment

GROUNDS OF APPEAL:

GROUND 1

The lower court erred in law and misdirected itself when it held;

“I have not seen any authority which propounds that where a Governor or deputy Governor defects his political party on which platform he was elected into office, he cannot be sued by that political party to reclaim its mandate…Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution did not envisage such a situation”

PARTICULARS OF ERROR

The Hon trial court was virtually setting aside the Supreme court of Nigeria’s decision in AG Federation v. Atiku Abubakar & 3 ORS (2007) LCN/3799(SC)to the effect that there is no constitutional provisions prohibiting President or vice and invariably the Governor and or deputy Governor from defecting to another Political Party.

the provisions of section 308 are specific Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution, but subject to subsection (2) of this section, no civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against 3rd and 4th Appellants during their mandate in office as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively

The Respondent’s cause of action at the court below was defection of the Appellants from the PDP on which platform they were voted into office to the APC

The there is no provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) that provides for the removal of 3rd and 4th Appellants as sitting Governor and Deputy Governor respectively of Ebonyi State for reason of defection.

GROUND 2

The trial court erred in law and misdirected itself when it relied on Sections 68 and 109 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) in holding that the Appellants having defected from the PDP to the APC offended the provisions of the Constitution and must vacate their offices as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively

PARTICULARS OF MISDIRECTION

There is no specific mention of Governor and deputy Governor in the provisions of section 68 and 109 respectively of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

By relying on sections 68 and 109 of the Constitution the Hon. trial court assumed the role of the legislator and arrogated to itself the powers of amendment of the Constitution

There is no provision in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which state that Governor or deputy Governor will vacate his office if he defects from his political party to another political party

GROUND 3

The lower court erred in law and overruled the decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria when it held that ownership of votes cast during the Governorship Election of 2019 belongs to the 1st Respondent and not the Appellants.

PARTICULARS OF ERROR

The Hon trial court relied on AMAECHI v. INEC and FALEKE v. INEC when same are no longer the law on the ownership of votes cast in an election

Ngige v. Akunyile (2012) 15 NWLR Pt.1323-343 (CA) the court held: “the above provisions show that a political party canvasses for votes on behalf of the candidate. In other words a political party is nothing more than agent of the candidate in gathering votes to an election”

In INEC vs. Action Congress (2009) 2 NWLR Pt. 1126 – 524 (CA) the Court held: “…the participation of a political party does not exceed campaigning for the candidate….”

GROUND 4

The Hon trial court erred in law when it held that the Appellants are deemed to have been resigned from their Offices as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State

PARTICULARS OF ERRORS

Section 180(1)( c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999( as amended) never contemplated, implied resignation but resignation signed by the Appellants and tendered to the Speaker of the House of Assembly of Ebonyi State

The trial court had no evidence before it of Appellants’ resigning from their Offices

GROUND 5

The Hon trial court erred in law when it held that the provision of the Public Officers Protection Act cannot avail the Appellants.

PARTICULARS OF ERROR

There is no constitutional breach committed by the Appellants as to deny the Appellants of the provisions of the Public Officers Protection Act

The reliefs sought by the 1st Respondent are grounded on decisions taken by the Appellants while in their respective Offices as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State

GROUND 6

The Hon trial court erred in law when it restrained the Appellants from carrying on the duties in their offices as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State on the basis that the Appellants offended the provisions of sections 177(c) and 221 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)

PARTICULARS OF ERROR

Section 221 of the Constitution is not to the effect that votes cast during the Governorship election of March 9, 2019 belonged to the 1st Respondent but rather to the Appellants.

Section 177 of the Constitution is all about qualification for a candidate to the Governorship election and has anything to do with punishment for defection.

GROUND 7

The Hon. Trial Court erred in law when it ordered Appellants to vacate their respective offices as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State and 1st Respondent to submit to 2nd Respondent names of its candidates to replace Appellants as Governors and Deputy Governors of Ebonyi State.

PARTICULARS OF ERROR

Section. 141 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) states:

“An election tribunal or court shall not under any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the said election.”

Section. 285(13) of the Constitution, reinstated:

“An election tribunal or court shall not declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all stages of the elections.”

In C.P.C v. Ombugadu (2013) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1385) 66, S,C., 119-120 [F-A] the Supreme Court held:

“By virtue of section 141 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), an election tribunal or court shall not under any circumstance declare any person winner of an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the election. By this provision, the National Assembly has set aside the decision of the Supreme Court in Amaechi vs. I.N.E.C. (2008) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1080) 227.”

GROUND 8

The Hon. trial court erred in law when it not only refused to be persuaded by but rather overruled the decisions of:

High Court of Ebonyi State delivered on 28th Feb, 2022 in Suit No. HAB/13/2022 (Sen. Soni Ogbuoji & 2 Ors vs. Engr. David Nweze Umahi & Anor.

Federal High Court sitting in Gusau delivered on 7th Feb, 2022 in Suit No. FHC/GS/CS/24/2021.

PARTICULARS OF ERROR

The High Court of Ebonyi State decision on defection of Appellants is a decision in rem and applicable at large.

The trial court was overruled the decision of the High Court of Ebonyi State on the same subject matter of the alleged defection of the Appellants.

The trial court also over ruled the decision of the same Federal High Court in

Bashir Saleh & 2 Ors

Vs.

Alh. Bello Muhammad Matawalle & 4 Ors

which had ruled that Governor of Zamfara State committed no constitutional infraction in his defection from PDP to APC

RELIEF SOUGHT

An Order of the Hon. Court allowing the appeal.

An Order of the Hon. Court setting aside the Judgement of the trial court delivered on 8th March 2022 and all orders made therein by the Hon. trial court.