AFSS holds 32nd Valedictory service

Victroy Orimemi

Shrills of joy rented the air as the Air force secondary school (AFSS), Ikeja held it’s 32nd Valedictory service for 229 outgoing graduands of the school.

The event took place on Tuesday at the upper hall of the school with parents, Pastors, Imam, and other special guests in attendance.

Addressing guests, the Commandant of the school, Captain E.S Rindam said: “I’m overjoyed that you’re leaving to greater heights with moments of joy, satisfaction, feelings of success and pride. Six years ago, you were welcomed to this prestigious school as a rookie and throughout your stay here, we’ve tried to teach you new and exciting things, challenge your behavior, nag you about your appearance, nurtured you, cared for you and encouraged you.

“Today, you’re ripe and about to leave. It is actually a great thing that has happened in your life. One thing you should not forget is your teachers who contributed tremendously in molding and nurturing you just like your parents. As we sit here today with pride and as you leave, please remember your foundation. We share in your joy, your sense of triumph and your feeling of accomplishment. On behalf of the staff, we congratulate you in anticipation of a good representation of us wherever you go.”

The Imam and Pastor encouraged the students to uphold high moral values as they transcend into the next phase of their lives and never seize to keep their eyes on those values so as to avoid anything that would cost them infringing on them.They also urged the graduands to deter from things that would endanger their lives and future.

The outgoing head boy, Folaji Naeem, thanked the parents and guests for finding time out of their busy schedule to honor the event. He also stretched his gratitude to the teachers and staff of the school as well as his fellow graduands for the amazing experience in the school and the values that has been instilled in him, adding that he hopes they make them proud in the coming years.