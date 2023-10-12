Africa’s total exports expected to hit USD1trn by 2035 — Standard Chartered

.Says AfCFTA has potential to further boost exports by 30 per cent

Standard Chartered has today published its Future of Trade: Africa report, highlighting the outlook for African trade and providing a view of the African

Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key proponent of optimising intra-African trade.

The report finds that Africa’s total exports will reach USD952 billion by 2035 and the AfCFTA,

once fully implemented, has the potential to increase this figure by a further 29 per cent. This

represents an annual growth rate of 3 per cent from now until 2035.

Rising regional trade levels and greater connectivity will unlock high‑growth corridors across

Africa and beyond. Intra-Africa trade is expected to reach USD140bn by 2035, equating to 15 per

cent of Africa’s total exports.

Africa’s corridors with some of the world’s most dynamic regions will grow faster than the global

average of 4.3 per cent. The East Africa-South Asia corridor is expected to emerge as the fastest-

growing major corridor, at 7.1 per cent per annum through to 2035. The Middle East-North Africa

and the Middle East-East Africa corridors will also be substantial, with their combined trade

volume expected to reach almost USD200 billion by 2035.

The AfCFTA is not the first attempt made by Africa’s markets to promote greater cohesion, but the

existing agreements often have overlapping or contradicting objectives – creating a “spaghetti

bowl effect”. There are eight significant Regional Economic Communities (RECs) recognised by

the African Union (AU), and most AU markets are enrolled in two or more RECs, with the high

costs of compliance and administration making intra-Africa trade less competitive. AfCFTA could

help overcome this by implementing common rules of origin, which grant all 54 AfCFTA members

preferential trade access to each other’s markets, to the extent set out in the agreement.

Africa however still has barriers to overcome to realise the full potential of its trade opportunity.

Based on a survey conducted with over 100 of Africa’s business leaders, 63 per cent polled said

complex and uncertain trade rules are one of the top challenges of intra-African trade. 53 per cent

of respondents noted that underdeveloped transportation infrastructure is a key barrier. 51 per

cent cited ineffective trade facilitators as another hurdle, whilst 46 per cent noted that limited

and/or costly access to capital is a challenge.

Around 90 per cent of respondents believe the AfCFTA can address most of these issues.

Progress has been made in this regard, with the AfCFTA taking steps to address barriers through

various initiatives, such as a reporting mechanism and a guided trade initiative to accelerate

trading 1 amongst countries.

Digitalisation also plays an important role in bolstering intra-Africa trade. The report demonstrates

that adopting digital supply chain financing (SCF) solutions could unlock USD34 billion of export

value in five key African markets by 2035. Almost all (97 per cent) of respondents are interested in

digital SCF solutions but cited resource constraints, a technology gap and interoperability

challenges as key barriers to adoption.

Dr José Viñals, Group Chairman of Standard Chartered PLC, said: “Implemented effectively,

the African Continental Free Trade Area can radically reshape future growth and development. It

will enable higher value-add supply chains and more diversified exports, allowing member states

to reduce historical commodity dependence and achieve meaningful progress towards multiple

Sustainable Development Goals. Through our global footprint, local expertise and innovative

solutions, we are committed to supporting the development of the right policies, securing

cooperation, and applying technology and capital in order to build better connections within the

continent, and beyond.”

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Standard Chartered Africa Middle East, said: “The disruptions

to Africa’s supply chains over the last few years have amplified the urgency to implement the

AfCFTA. At the same time, the findings of our report outline the requirements to exponentially

bolster Africa’s exports, which the AfCFTA would benefit greatly. With the right regulations,

collaboration, and governance, this opportunity can be made a reality. For over 150 years,

Standard Chartered has supported Africa's growth and progress, actively contributing to the

continent's infrastructure development and economic advancement. We will continue to work with

the relevant stakeholders in driving trade throughout the continent and ensuring Africa’s

sustainable economic development.”