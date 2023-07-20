African nations should open up borders to boost trade relations – Rep Kalu

.As E/Africa Assembly Speaker calls for cooperation among parliaments

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Thursday called on the leaders of African nations to open up their borders for enhancement of trade among Africans.

Kalu made the call at the Speaker’s conference hall, National Assembly complex, Abuja during the courtesy visit of the Speaker of the East Africa Assembly Rt. Hon. Joseph Ntakirutimana.

Kalu said that some artificial boundaries created by a few African countries had become a major impediment to free flow of trade and movement of persons from one nation to another.

He called for the removal of all forms of barriers to the movement of persons and goods from one African nation to another adding that the enactment of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement AFCTA by the African Union is a right decision by the continental body.

The Abia State born lawyer and politician also urged all the nations in Africa to work towards addressing issues of climate change and other phenomena threatening peaceful and harmonious existence of these nations.

Earlier in his remarks, the visiting Speaker of East Africa Assembly Rt. Hon. Ntakirutimana said that the visit is to canvass for support of the National Assembly of Nigeria for the office of president of Inter-parliamentary African Union (IPU).

He said that if elected as the President of the IPU, he would work towards greater working collaboration of African nations parliaments in the interest of these nations.