African Alliance shows strength with N4.08bn claims payment in 6 months

One of Nigeria’s foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance PLC said that it has paid some ₦4.08bn worth of claims to its customers spread across several lines of businesses. The company said that the payments were made within the first six months of 2022

Speaking on the firm’s claims profile, Joyce Ojemudia, MD/CEO, African Alliance Insurance PLC, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to paying genuine claims as due. “African Alliance Insurance PLC was built on a solid foundation of claims payment. Year in, year out, we do not shy away from fulfilling this critical obligation to our policyholders as due,” she said. Ojemudia stated the company’s unchanging commitment to satisfying her teeming customers. “Our pay-off is not just an empty statement of facts but indeed an assurance, to remain devoted to our policyholders despite unforeseen circumstances which may arise. It’s been Sixty two years, and we have not wavered from our commitment” she concluded.

According to the year-to-date break down, the life insurer paid N1.81bn in Annuity claims; N857.2mn in Individual Life claims; N765.4m Group Life; N436.3m Takaful as well as N208m Esusu payouts.

Incorporated in 1960, African Alliance Insurance PLC is widely regarded as the strongest and most experienced life insurance specialist in these climes. Operating out of its HQ in Lagos, the ISO certified firm has continually defied the odds as it continues to service all classes of Nigerians and businesses with best-in-class life insurance products.

For a better society