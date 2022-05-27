Africa Workplace Leadership Summit Holds On June 23, 2022.

Fox Leadership Institute is converging African business leaders in the public and private sector in her maiden edition of an exceptional and unequivocally epoch-making Summit at BWC Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Africa Workplace Leadership Summit is a gathering of entrepreneurs/founders, executives/business leaders, thought leaders and experts to discuss issues hindering productivity in the workplace and as well, proffer solutions that are workable in the African Context.

According to Godswill O. Erondu, the Pioneer of Africa Workplace Leadership Summit, “Recent data by Gallup show that African organizations are losing about 84% of their workers’ potential. Which means that business leaders are getting much less results than they could generate in their workplaces.”

Through Keynote presentations, panel discussions, and award winning interviews we will hold discussions bordering on critical issues about leadership in the workplace. Our goal is to through the Summit engender action toward the creation of a workplace safe, secure and conducive for great work – a workplace where workers are inspired to unleash their potential and flourish.

Africa Workplace Leadership Summit also avails business leaders a chance to collaborate and strengthen their competitive advantage across their individual value chain. At the end of the summit, a white paper will be released that business leaders can implement in their workplaces. We will also produce Africa Workplace Magazine which will contain the presentations, panel discussions during the summit and more.

“The time has come to revolutionise workplaces in African organizations such that innovation is increased, productivity improved and optimal performance experienced” said Godswill.

Partial list of expected speakers and panelists in the Summit include Mandisa Makubalo, Founder & Managing Director, Unlimited Experiences, South Africa; Emmanuel Michael, Head, People And Culture, Letshego MFB, Nigeria; Leslie George, Lead Consultant, Orizon Boon, Nigeria; Spencer T. Korankye, Lead Consultant, Mpact Lane Consult, Ghana; Adedoyin Adebayo, Organizational Development Expert, Lead Consultant, Insel Consulting Group, Nigeria; Benjamin Dike PhD, Leadership Development Expert, Nigeria; Wilson Samson, Organizational Development Strategist and Engagement Director, Lystrab Consult, Nigeria; Godswill O. Erondu, Pioneer, Africa Workplace Leadership Summit, Nigeria and many more