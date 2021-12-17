Africa Partnership Summit: Buhari departs for Turkey

. Sanwo-Olu congratulates him at 79

Says President is courageous, honest leader.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will on Thursday leave Abuja for Istanbul, Turkey to attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The summit, themed, ‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity,’ is hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.

According to the organisers, the summit will review the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.

Shehu said, “The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit is coming on the heels of President Erdogan’s recent State Visit to Nigeria during which several agreements in the fields of energy, defence industry, mining and hydrocarbons were signed to expand existing bilateral ties.

“The Turkish leader had, during the visit to Nigeria, affirmed his commitment to immediately expand the volume of trade between the two countries to 5 billion dollars and the Nigerian delegation will seize the opportunity of the gathering in Istanbul to enhance cooperation with other partners for more trade and investment opportunities in the country.

President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by his wife, Aisha Buhari; the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The President is expected back in Abuja on Sunday, December 19.

Meanwhile ,Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday. The President clocks 79th on Friday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described President Buhari as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

In a congratulatory message issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu said President Buhari has provided honest and transparent leadership in the country.

He said President Buhari has demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday. You have sacrificed the greater part of your life in service of our dear country.

“You have contributed immensely to the unity, growth and development of Nigeria right from your youthful days till date, having served in different capacities as Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State and currently President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander -in- Chief of the Armed Forces.

“I hereby join family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating President Buhari’s 79th birthday. I wish our President more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation,” the governor said.