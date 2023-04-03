Africa Memorial Day holds May 1

Africa Memorial Day, which serves as an annual event of the Correct Connect Africa Foundation (CCAF), is fast approaching. The event aims to commemorate and celebrate the lives and contributions of those who are true sons and daughters of Africa and also showcase its rich cultural heritage.

This year’s theme, “Routes of No Return,” highlights both physical-historical places and Africa’s resolve to avoid repeating the same mistakes of the past.

Physical-historical places, such as the slave castles along the coast of West Africa, are a grim reminder of the transatlantic slave trade that took place from the 16th to the 19th century. These castles served as holding pens for millions of Africans, who were forcibly taken from their homes and transported across the Atlantic Ocean to be sold into slavery. The dehumanizing conditions they endured and the loss of their freedom and dignity are painful parts of Africa’s history that cannot be ignored.

But “Routes of No Return” also speaks to Africa’s resolve to avoid repeating the same mistakes of the past. As a continent, Africa has faced numerous challenges, including poverty, corruption, and conflict, that have hindered its progress and development. However, Africa’s leaders and people are determined to chart a new course that leads to prosperity, stability, and unity.

One example of this resolve is the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years. The agenda aims to build a prosperous and united Africa based on shared values and a common destiny. It seeks to accelerate the implementation of previous continental initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services across the continent.

Africa Memorial Day is an opportunity for people of African descent to celebrate their rich culture and heritage passed down through generations. The event provides a platform for artists, musicians, and performers to showcase their talents and express themselves through art, music, dance, and poetry.

Moreover, Africa Memorial Day aims to promote the preservation of African culture and heritage that was eroded over time due to colonization, slavery, and globalization. It is essential to acknowledge the value of African cultural heritage, which is the foundation of the continent’s identity and history. We must preserve our cultural heritage for future generations to learn from and appreciate.

The event will hold on the 1st of May 2023 at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos – Nigeria.

In conclusion, “Routes of No Return” serves as both a sombre reminder of Africa’s past and a hopeful vision for its future. Africa Memorial Day provides a platform for Africans and people of African descent to come together and celebrate their shared identity, while also reflecting on the lessons of history and charting a path forward. It is an occasion to honour those who have contributed to Africa’s progress and to rededicate ourselves to building a continent that is prosperous, united, and at peace.



