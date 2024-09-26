AFRDC : Badaru says Nigeria got Republic of Niger back into MNJTF

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru on Wednesday confirmed that in consolidating efforts to end insurgency, the Nigerian Armed Forces led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa recently got the Republic of Niger back into Multinational Joint Task Force ( MNJTF)

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana gave the confirmation while briefing Defence Correspondents in Abuja on the activities lined up to commemorate the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration

The Minister assured that the Federal Government would continue to prioritise the welfare, training, and equipment needs of the Armed Forces in order to maintain their operational readiness and efficiency toward putting an end to the nation’s multi-faceted security challenges

He added that the Government would also look forward to adopting a proactive approach to combating the security challenges by harnessing intelligence resources and having stronger partnerships with our West African neighbours.

According to him, “the Federal Government will also continue to equip the Armed Forces with combat capabilities, training and equipment with a view to reducing to the barest minimum, causalities due to operations

“Indeed the untapped potential of our domestic defence industry is quite immense, and the Ministry is dedicated to revitalising this sector to meet the needs of our Armed Forces.”

He pointed out that in a landmark achievement towards addressing the needs of the nation’s Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu signed the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act into law late last year.

According to him, “The revised legislation empowers DICON to produce, stock, and dispose of ammunition, consequently establishing a reliable supply chain for our military.

“The DICON Act establishes the Defence Industry Technology, Research and Development Institute; and will leverage multidisciplinary research to drive the commercialization and evolution of new military technologies, strategically positioning Nigeria as a leader in defence innovation in the process.

“The revitalisation of DICON represents more than just an enhancement of our defence capabilities; it is a statement of national pride and self-sufficiency. This initiative will create jobs for our youth, advance Nigeria’s technological and military stature, and position us as a key player in the global defence market.

“Our goal is to develop a robust domestic industry capable of meeting Nigeria’s security needs and, in the future, serve international markets. I would therefore like to call on corporate bodies and individuals to invest in DICON for the production of defence equipment and hardware.

“Furthermore, the Ministry has witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DICON, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

“This agreement paves the way for the establishment of a munitions production facility, ensuring that our troops are equipped with the tools they need to defend our nation. By producing these munitions domestically, we are not only enhancing our security but also saving hundreds of millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on imports, thereby strengthening the Naira and boosting our economy.

“It is gladdening to note that the opportunity created by the DICON Act is being explored by many hardworking Nigerian entrepreneurs and their foreign partners.

“As a result, there has been the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between these entities and DICON towards the establishment of a Military Industrial Complex. This will in turn lead to more dependence on our local companies for defence equipment supplies and a boost in job creation and employment generation. The ultimate goal is to achieve self-sufficiency in the defence sector for Nigeria as well as contribute to the global defence industry.”He explained that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration was being organized annually to continue to serve as honour to the departed heroes and heroines who paid the supreme price for peace and also serves to appreciate the surviving veterans, serving personnel of the Armed Forces as well as raise funds to support the widows and dependants of fallen heroes/heroines.

Activities lined up for the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, according to the Minister are as follows: the Nigerian Legion Humanitarian Day, Emblem Launch by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Religious Services and Wealth laying ceremony

He stated that the climax of the celebration would be the Laying of Wreath by Mr. President and other dignitaries at the National Arcade, Abuja on Wednesday, 15th January 2025 while Governors would also lay wreaths simultaneously in their respective states.

