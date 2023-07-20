Afinowi to Nigerians: Hold govt accountable to improve governance

ARINZE NWAFOR

Dr Bunmi Afinowi has tasked Nigerians with better ways to participate in governance and encouraged asking questions and holding people in power accountable as ways to improve governance.

Afinowi, a law lecturer at the University of Lagos, charged participants at a town hall meeting organized by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Thursday in Lagos state.

Afinowi spoke on Promoting Citizens’ Participation in Governance and Protection of Dissent.

She identified local governance as a more important level for citizens to participate and the constitution, despite its flaws, as an important tool in the hands of the citizen.

Afinowi said that the indices of a failed state, including Nigeria scoring less than 20 out of 100 in the global good governance index and 24 out of 100 in the 2021 corruption index are enough reasons for citizens to properly participate in improving the indices of governance in Nigeria.

She said the ways to participate include asking questions and challenging the government openly.

“It is within your rights to ask questions,” Afinowi stated.

“When you ask questions, they will label you a troublemaker. But it is okay because next time when they see you they will not want that trouble,” she continued.

She noted that openly challenging the government pushes them to save their image from further embarrassment.

“But I am not saying it should be done violently,” she added.

Afinowi called for a nodal system of governance among citizens, where small groups of people are instrumental to the governance of the society.

She mentioned market associations as a useful small group that can impact governance by paying courtesy visits to and registering their existence with the chairpersons of local governments.

Further, Afinowi said the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended), especially Chapter 2, contains beneficial provisions for citizens but does not state anybody or agency to hold to account over those provisions.

She noted that there are ways out of the problem of non-accountability in the constitution, including international agreements and the fundamental human rights enshrined in the constitution.

“Nigeria has signed various international agreements that enforce the provisions of Chapter 2. So we can hold them (the government) to account,” Afinowi remarked.

Also, “Chapter 4 of the constitution contains fundamental human rights; that is, nobody can take them away. I can use the provisions of Chapter 4 to uphold the provisions of Chapter 2,” she added.

Afinowi denounced an entitlement to power by a few in Nigeria, which she likened to a ‘Godfather system’ where a small group controls everything.

She also stressed the need for a community effort in improving governance in Nigeria.