Afenifere removes acting leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo

The Ondo State Governor Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has picked a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Olaide Adelami, as the deputy governor of the state.

This came a few hours after the governor sacked all the commissioners and special advisers on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, the name of the new deputy governor has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly for approval.

“His nomination will be announced by the House of Assembly later today,” the statement read.

Let Us Take You On A Reflection Journey Through The Notable Occurrences Of 20230:00 / 0:00

Adelami retired as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly l in April 2018. He hails hails from Owo, Owo Local Government Area, the same LGA of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adelami was an APC governorship aspirant in 2020 but stepped down for the late Akeredolu

The new deputy governor had in an interview with The PUNCH in 2020 said he never set out join politics in his early plan.

He said, “As an experienced and trained technocrat, it wasn’t part of my plans to join politics initially. I was expecting an appointment but I was assigned to coordinate Ondo State for the Presidential Support Committee of the All Progressives Congress. The scope of the work involved the resolution of the crisis within the members.

“That was my first exposure to field politics and this afforded me the opportunity to feel the needs of the people across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State. After the Presidential election, I saw the need to help the people of the state as the administrator of the resources of the state. I know that I would be more impactful than what we are seeing now in the state. I have that capacity. I believe in myself that I can manage the people, the money and the materials of the state better than what it is now.”

The governor also relieved all Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants of their duties.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday, the governor said the development would take immediate effect.

The statement read, “All members of the cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

“The governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the state.”

Aiyedatiwa was on December 27, 2023, sworn in as the substantive governor of the state following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Akeredolu, aged 67, passed away while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in a German hospital.