Afenifere denounces ‘Igbo Must Go’ campaign

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has called on all Nigerians living legitimately in any part of Yorubaland to entertain no fear about their safety or be afraid of being forced out of the area.

The assurance was contained in a Press Statement by the organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, while reacting to a post by a non-descript social handle tagged ‘LagosPedia’ which warned Igbos living in Lagos and Southwest Nigeria to leave the area within one month. The hashtag #Igbomustgo also called on all Yorubas living in the South East to “return home”.

The post specifically reads: “Lagosians and every South-West stakeholders should prepare for the massive protest of #IgboMustGo on the 20th – 30th of August. “They have 1 month from now to leave and relocate their business from all South-West states. We urge all Yorubas living in the South-East to return home.”

But Afenifere dismissed such a threat, it declared that those behind the unwarranted, provocative and divisive campaign “are out to cause disaffection among Ndigbo and Yorubas.”

He went further to state that there is no plan anywhere to expel any group of people who are peacefully doing their businesses from any part of the southwest adding that “those who are being called to be ousted from the Southwest are the unscrupulous herders who are making life difficult for our farmers and rural women. In this wise, our Igbo brothers and sisters living in Lagos and the Southwest should not entertain any fear of expulsion. We are all Nigerians.”

According to Ajayi, “In view of the serious danger such a call for expulsion poses to peaceful co-existence, Afenifere is hereby calling on the security agencies, Police especially, to round up those behind this unpatriotic move as contained in the quoted LagosPedia post”.

He added that Southwest is known as one of the most accommodating parts of Nigeria in which everyone who is carrying out legitimate businesses feels safe, secured and welcomed.

Afenifere spokesman went further to state that virtually every tribe in Nigeria has members in different parts of the Southwest.

“None of them is singled out for harassment. Only people who are criminally minded have reasons to be afraid. And this is not restricted to non-Yoruba people. Whether you are Yoruba or non-Yoruba, if you contravene the laws of the land, you would be appropriately dealt with in accordance with the rule of law. Otherwise, you have no reason to fear at all, whether you are an indigene or non-indigene” he emphasized.

Ajayi saluted Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State for promptly denouncing the campaign of calumny that tends to fuel embers of disunity.

“It is on record that Lagos State Government, as is the case with other governments in the Southwest, is doing everything possible to provide for the citizens of the state without regard to tribe, religion or any other coloration. It is therefore very insensitive and mischievous of any person or group to come up with any insinuation laden with ethnic hatred especially at this time that tension is high in the country.”

Ajayi called on everyone living in the Southwest to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully without any fear of molestation from any quarters just as he called on all Yorubas in other parts of the country not to entertain any fear “as long as they are not involved in anything illegal.”

