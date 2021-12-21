AFCYON alumni rides on back of insurance to offer help to the needy

Borrowing from the principles of insurance part of which is to bring succor people in need, the alumi association of the Armed Forces Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (AFCYON) has reached out to destitute and orphans during which they made donations comprising of mostly essential commodities.

AFCYON alumni was formed by men and women who distinguished themselves during their membership of AFCYO The outreach programme which was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021was part of activities to celebrate the fourth year anniversary of the association.

The celebration was in furtherance of the aims and objectives of the alumni part of which is to help model the youths, assist the Catholics military chaplaincy, provide support for members and bring succour to the needy. This year’s event attracted members from within and outside Nigeria including the priest in charge of St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church Ikeja, Rev Fr Col M Saleh.

The occasion commenced with a visit to the home of destitute Shasha were various items were donated to the children followed by deliberations and year end get together. The alumni pledged that it will continue to assist in modeling youths in various military Catholic churches and military barracks across the country.

