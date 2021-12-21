Champion Newspapers Limited
AFCYON alumni rides on back of insurance to offer help to the needy

By Peter
Executives of Armed Forces Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (AFCYON) led by Pius Zibiri (First from left) making donations at one of the centers visited.
Borrowing from the principles of insurance part of which is to bring succor people in need, the alumi association of the Armed Forces Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (AFCYON) has reached out to destitute and orphans during which they made donations comprising of mostly essential commodities.

AFCYON alumni  was formed by men and women who distinguished themselves during their membership of AFCYO The outreach programme which was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021was part of activities to  celebrate the fourth  year anniversary  of the association.

  The celebration was in furtherance of the aims and objectives of the alumni part of which is to help model the youths, assist the Catholics military chaplaincy, provide support for members and bring succour to the needy. This year’s  event attracted members from within and outside Nigeria  including the priest in charge of St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church Ikeja, Rev Fr Col M Saleh.

The occasion commenced with a visit to the home of destitute Shasha were various items were donated to the children followed by deliberations and year end get together. The alumni pledged that it will continue to assist in modeling youths in various military Catholic  churches and military barracks  across the country.

 

