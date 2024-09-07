AFCON 2025 qualifier: Fantastic Super Eagles thrash Cheetahs in Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria started their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Benin Republic in Uyo on Saturday.

The visitors sat back early on, allowing the Super Eagles to dominate the game.

Ademola Lookman missed a chance to put Nigeria ahead in the 17th minute.

Wilfred Ndidi put the Atalanta winger through on goal but failed to hit the target.

Saturnin Alagbe produced a superb save to deny Samuel Chukwueze two minutes before the half-hour mark.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had to be alert to stop Steve Mounie’s free-kick five minutes before the break.

With time running out in the first half, Lookman produced a moment of magic to give Nigeria the lead.

The 26-year-old dribbled past three defenders before firing the ball into the net.

The first chance of the second half fell to Nigeria but it was wasted by Lookman.

Benin Republic grew into the game with Mounie testing Nwabali from inside the box.

Substitute Victor Osimhen netted Nigeria’s second 12 minutes from time.

The powerful striker slotted the ball home after he was set up by Wilfred Ndidi.

Lookman scored his second of the game in the 82nd minute.

The Super Eagles will take on Rwanda in their next game at the Amahoro Stadium, in Kigali, on Tuesday.

