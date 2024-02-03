AFCON 2023: Eagles dedicate win  against Angola to late Okwaraji

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dedicated their 1-0 victory against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the memory of late Samuel Okwaraji.

Okwaraji, a Nigerian international, slumped and died while playing in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

In celebration to their victory against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the team wrote on its X handle that the triumph was in memory of the late legend.

“Today’s victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football. “ As we celebrate this triumph, we also honor the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago. “ His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on,” it said.