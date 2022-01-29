Champion Newspapers Limited
AFCON 2021: Lack Of Coordination In Eagles Affected Awoniyi’s Game –Rohr

Champion
Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has blamed the team lack of coordination behind Taiwo Awoniyi’s inability to gel with the team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Speaking with German sports magazine on broadcaster ARD, the German tactician said he was impressed by the display of Taiwo Awoniyi and pointed out why the Union Berlin striker did not do so well in the tournament.

Recall that the Super Eagles lost to a depleted Tunisian team after Austine Eguavoen’s team raised the expectations of many following their group stage performance.

“Nigeria was disappointing – losing to a weakened Tunisia in the Round of 16 came as a surprise.

“Although Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin played a very good tournament,” Rohr told Sportschau, a German sports magazine on broadcaster ARD.

“You could see his potential, but there was still a lack of coordination with the team – he hasn’t been there very long.”

