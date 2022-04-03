AFC records $8.56bn in total assets

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) said its total assets rose by 16.3per cent to $8.56 billion in its latest full-year earnings.

The performance, it said was driven by high-impact investments and its strong credit profile.

Significantly, as the AFC marks its 15th anniversary, the Corporation is rebranding with ‘Instrumental Infrastructure, Instrumental Africa’ as its strapline.

Despite the pandemic and commodity-driven headwinds impacting its operating environment, the Corporation’s annual profits increased by 26.6per cent to $209.7 million in 2021, passing the $200 million mark for the first time in its 15-year history, from $165.5 million in 2020.

According to AFC, the dramatic increase can partly be attributed to investments in high-impact assets in targeted sectors across Africa.

The Corporation said it also leveraged on its investment-grade credit rating and reputation to mobilise finance from international markets to help reduce Africa’s infrastructure deficit.

President/Chief Executive Officer of AFC, Samaila Zubairu said, “This has been a year of solid progress in our core objectives of building value to Africa’s economies through instrumental infrastructure driving growth and job creation.

“As the proverb goes, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the second-best time is today. We have proven over our 15-year history that you can successfully build a track record in infrastructure investment in Africa—and there has never been a better time to do so,” he said.

AFC’s reach on the continent is now larger than it has ever been, with investments expanding to 35 countries and cumulative disbursements rising by 14per cent to $9.9 billion (2020: $8.7billion).

AFC increased the Member States by five to 33, with the accession of Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Morocco, and Niger.

Among projects during 2021, AFC invested $150 million for the development of cashew and cotton integrated industrial parks in Benin and Togo; provided a $200 million corporate facility to BUA Industries Limited for the construction of a sugar refinery and ethanol plant in Nigeria; and invested $175 million in the Baomahun Gold Project in Sierra Leone.

AFC Capital Partners (ACP) opened as an independent asset management business and launched its first product, the Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund, with a target to raise $500 million in 12 months and $2 billion over the next three years for investment in robust energy, transport, buildings, and other infrastructure.

The past year also saw AFC successfully launch two new products through the Syndications unit – the A/B Bond and Credit Insured B Loans – both of which will significantly deepen the capacity to channel capital from global investment markets into the African continent.

The Corporation continued to diversify funding, with a 21.5per cent boost to borrowing year-on-year at $6.19 billion (2020: $5.09 billion).

AFC successfully accessed the global debt markets by issuing $1.8 billion in new loans and bonds during the year. This included $250 million tier-2 capital loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, a $750 million Reg S / 144A seven-year Eurobond (the Notes due 2028 were priced at 175 bps over US Treasuries to yield 2.991per cent, and were 3.5 times oversubscribed), €100 million Euro-denominated ten-year loan facility by KfW – Ipex, a subsidiary of the KfW Group, $170 million 12-year syndicated multilateral loan facility led by Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG)

Others are a $100 million ten-year loan facility from the Export-Import Bank of India, a $400 million three-year club loan (2.5 times oversubscribed), S$194 million equivalent in five privately placed medium-term notes under the $5 billion Global Medium-Term Note programme.

Additionally, AFC raised new equity, increasing total equity by 7.8per cent to $2.24 billion.

Moody’s Investor Service boosted its outlook on AFC’s credit ratings to “stable,” highlighting the resilience of the Corporation’s credit profile through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision affirms the second-highest investment-grade ranking of any African institution, with a long-term issuer and senior unsecured rating of A3 and a short-term issuer rating of P-2.

Zubairu further noted that “Africa’s strong recovery from the global pandemic, creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and AFC’s launch of new investment vehicles like the Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund combine to provide a compelling opportunity for institutional and private sector investors to join the Corporation in projects that offer both transformative impact across the ESG spectrum and strong risk-adjusted returns.

“With this growth in trade, our demographic trends, and rapid industrialisation, we are seeing exponential growth in opportunity for diversification and beneficiation across an array of countries and sectors. As an investor, I cannot promote strongly enough the breadth of opportunities on offer alongside the right partners,” he said.

The earnings highlight shows that total equity grew by 7.8per cent to $2.24 billion total (2020: $2.08 billion), net interest income increased by 32per cent to $220.7 million (2020: $167.1 million), Operating income was up 18per cent to $259.5 million (2020: $219.3 million), and Total comprehensive income increased by 20.2per cent to $188.2 million in total comprehensive income (2020: $156.5 million) while liquidity position down 21.2per cent to $1.89 billion liquidity position (2020: $2.4billion).

Interest income grew by 13per cent to $384.3 million (2020: $339.6 million), Net Interest Margin increased by 10per cent to 3.2per cent (2020: 2.9per cent).

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele while speaking on the rebranding said, “Africa is lucky that AFC was born in Nigeria. Because what Nigeria tried to do is to say that because we are the largest economy in Africa, because we are the largest populated country in Africa that we as Nigeria need to play a leading role in the establishment of a development finance institution that will truly help to finance funding of projects, particularly infrastructure projects in Africa and particularly in Nigeria.

“Our new logo embodies our mission to be the bridge to a prosperous African future, as we relentlessly strive to advance our continent’s instrumental position as it takes its place on the global stage.

Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra State, and Former Governor of CBN, Chukwuma Charles Soludo noted that “AFC was set up to be a game-changer in terms of its catalytic role in moving Africa forward. AFC was experimented also within the African capital of developing Africa.

“It’s one institution, one major institution, a pan-African institution where the private sector came in, the public sector came in and purely African capital, in terms of its ownership, we set it up to be, and it was a hundred percent African capital,” he said.

CEO of AFC said, “Our new identity reinforces our role in working to advance Africa’s instrumental role as a global growth engine. “Through impact investing in infrastructure, we are committed to helping the continent position itself for greater success in a world of growing crisis and complexity.”

With Africa’s infrastructure investment needs to be estimated at $130 to $170 billion a year, AFC’s new branding is emblematic of its strategic developmental role in the sectors most critical as growth engines for sustainable economic development. In the process, millions of jobs required for the continent’s rapidly growing youth population are generated.

