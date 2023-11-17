AEA creates 13,670 jobs, funds 4, 761 businesses in 5 years

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it has created 13,670 jobs and funded 4,761 businesses in the last past five years.

Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Mr Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He said during the period, the Agency had created 13,670 jobs, funded 4,761 businesses, created 3,868 enterprises.

Ugwuada-Ezirigwe revealed that the Agency had also gone ahead as part of its engagement and activities promoted 9,557 enterpreneurship, grow 7,327 enterprises and build the capacity of 1,962 enterprenurs under the period.

He said AEA is an intervention agency of FCT Administration established with a clear mandate of job creation, wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

According to him, from 2019 to November, 2023 the Agency had designed different ariel of programmes, services and activities that are targeted towards the achievement of the clearly set mandate.

He said the Administration was working in collaboration with the United Kingdom department for the international development to imbibe the corporate culture of performance.

Ugwuada-Ezirigwe said: “The categories of the persons that we serve are people who as well can drive the economy as it is globally accepted and agree that SMEs are the drivers of the economy.

“We have also gone ahead as part of our engagement and activities promoted enterpreneurship to 9,557. The Agency grow 7,327 enterprises and build the capacity of 1,962 enterpreneurs. We have conducted a number of outreach programmes, provide businesses and services to over three thousand enterprenurs.

“For us as an Agency of FCT Administration, our services are targeted at rural people across the Six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory