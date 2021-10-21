AE-FUTHA CMD raises alarm over Job Racketeers, says some suspects  have defrauded others  to the tune of N18 million .

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA) Abakaliki Ebonyi State Dr Emeka Ogah, has raised alarm over the nefarious activities of job scammers and Racketeers under the pretence of offering job opportunities to unsuspecting publics.

Dr Ogah made this condemnation on Wednesday when members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He disclosed that the Hospital Management have arrested and handed over to Police some suspects who defrauded others to the tune of N18 million emphasizing that some of the cases have been reported to the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

He expressed dismay that at every moment people will be spreading the rumor that the Management of the hospital was employing using it to defraud innocent citizens and advised the public to be wary of such fraudsters.

He emphasized that the last time the Hospital employed staffs was in September 2019 stressing that there was no recruitment at the moment in the hospital.

“AE-FUTHA is not doing any employment, we just advertised for Internship, House-Manship not included because that one is being done centrally, if you look at our Advertizement you will see the category of people that are there , they will use it to defraud the public that we have advertised,

“This Internship we have advertised, when it is time they will come for interview, please if you know somebody discussing that they gave Mr A or Mr B money, let me know so that we will tackle the person”

“When people approached me about the rumour , I told them I was not aware of it, and they will be using my name, every now and then, in Facebook they will be using my name, I told those who came to me that they were daft”

“How can I go to Facebook to tell people to pay money, even if I need money I cannot go to Facebook, we will have been making several Disclaimer on Media Houses , some being carried On-Line ”

“I have advocated that whenever they catch people they should take them for prosecution as well as those who gave them the money because people are giving them the money that is why they continue to do this nonsense ”

The Chief Medical Director reiterated that what the Management of the hospital advertised was for Internship Applicants and not Job recruitment.

“The Hospital was not recruiting at the moment ,whenever we want to recruit ,the public will be duly informed and we will follow both the normal and Due Process and advertise the way Government says we should advertise .

Earlier in his speech , the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of NUJ Ebonyi State Comrade Sampson Nwafor commended the Management of the hospital for the worthy roles they have exhibited over the years in offering quality healthcare services to the people .

Comrade Nwafor assured the CMD of the preparedness of Journalists in the State to partner with the Management of the hospital towards the actualization of Health For All Policy of the Government.