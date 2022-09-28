L-r…Deputy Women Leader OhanaezeNdigbo Lagos an awardee High Chief Princess Rosemary Nkem Igweh -Okonji; Chairman of the Occasion Barrister Mark Ogbonnaya and Chief host / founder (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada Okeke Amam.

L-r… Chief host ./ founder (AFI/ ASCON) Dr. Princess Ada Okeke Amam; presenting award to wife of Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/ Odi-Olowo , Ugoeze Angel Obi; while others watch.

L-r…Patron (AFI/ ASCON) Chief Chris Egwilo; Spiritual Director Rev Tochukwu Ukpaka; Deputy Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos , High Chief Princess Rosemary Nkem Igweh -Okonji; Legal Consultant of AfI , Barrister (Mrs.) Nkechi Agubuzor ; Lolo Ijeoma Ugwuma and Deputy coordinator AFI Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwoko.

L-r … President Adorable Social Club of Nigeria Hon Celine Okebor; wife of Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/ Odi-Olowo , Ugoeze Angel Obi and Immediate past Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Evarestus OzoNweke (Onowu).

L-r… An awardee Chief Sule Owolabi Taofeeq; received his award from Chairman of the Occasion -Barrister Mark Ogbonnaya ; Chief host / founder (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada Okeke – Amam ;Mother of the day Barrister Nkechi Chukwueke and Prince Andy Moore .

L-r… Head AFI hand of Hope ;Pastor Ifunanya Innocent; Chief host ./ founder (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada Okeke Amam; Prince Andy Moore ;Spiritual Director Rev Tochukwu Ukpaka; Project Director Adorable Foundation international Lady Amaka Ezeamaka and Deputy coordinator AFI Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwoko.

L-r… President Adorable Social Club of Nigeria Hon Celine Okebor; from Chairman of the Occasion Barrister Mark Ogbonnaya; Chief host / founder (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada Okeke Amam; (all at the Center) cutting the anniversary Cake with their Members, during the Adorable Social Club ASCON & AFI/ Affiliates , 11 years Anniversary held in Lagos on 25/9/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society