Adorable Social Club ASCON & AFI/ Affiliates , 11 years Anniversary held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r...President  Adorable Social Club of Nigeria  Hon Celine Okebor ,Chairman of the Occasion Barrister Mark Ogbonnaya ,Chief host ./ founder  (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada OkekeAmam ; Mother of the day Barrister Nkechi  Chukwuekem, during  the Adorable Social Club ASCON & AFI/ Affiliates , 11 years  Anniversary held in Lagos  on  25/9.2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Deputy Women Leader OhanaezeNdigbo Lagos an awardee High  Chief Princess Rosemary Nkem Igweh -Okonji; Chairman of the Occasion Barrister Mark Ogbonnaya  and Chief host / founder  (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada Okeke Amam.

 

L-r… Chief host ./ founder  (AFI/ ASCON) Dr. Princess Ada  Okeke Amam; presenting award to wife of Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/ Odi-Olowo , Ugoeze Angel Obi; while others watch.

L-r…Patron (AFI/ ASCON) Chief Chris Egwilo; Spiritual Director Rev Tochukwu Ukpaka; Deputy Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos , High  Chief Princess Rosemary Nkem Igweh -Okonji;  Legal Consultant of AfI , Barrister (Mrs.) Nkechi  Agubuzor ; Lolo Ijeoma  Ugwuma   and   Deputy  coordinator AFI  Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi  Chinwoko.

L-r … President  Adorable Social Club of Nigeria  Hon Celine Okebor; wife of Eze  Ndigbo of Mushin/ Odi-Olowo , Ugoeze Angel Obi and  Immediate past Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Evarestus OzoNweke (Onowu).

L-r… An awardee Chief Sule Owolabi Taofeeq; received his award from Chairman of the Occasion -Barrister Mark Ogbonnaya ; Chief host / founder (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada Okeke – Amam ;Mother of the day Barrister Nkechi Chukwueke and Prince Andy Moore .

L-r… Head AFI hand of Hope ;Pastor Ifunanya Innocent; Chief host ./ founder  (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada  Okeke Amam; Prince Andy Moore ;Spiritual Director  Rev Tochukwu  Ukpaka; Project Director Adorable Foundation international Lady Amaka  Ezeamaka  and Deputy  coordinator AFI  Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi  Chinwoko.

L-r… President  Adorable Social Club of Nigeria  Hon Celine Okebor; from Chairman of the Occasion Barrister Mark Ogbonnaya;  Chief host / founder  (AFI/ ASCON) Dr Princess Ada  Okeke  Amam;  (all at the Center) cutting the anniversary Cake with their Members, during  the Adorable Social Club ASCON & AFI/ Affiliates , 11 years  Anniversary held in Lagos   on    25/9/2022…   PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

