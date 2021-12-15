Champion Newspapers Limited
Adorable Foundation International (AFI) presents Adorable day with Jesus wives (Widows), the Needy held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Protocol Officer  AFI ,Mrs Chinwe Chiazor; Deputy Co-ordinator AFI Lagos Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Chinwuko, President/Founder  AFI; Princess Ada Okeke- Amam,; Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche, Princess Ifeoma  Okpala, during the Adorable Foundation international (AFI) presents Adorable day with Jesus wives (Widows) and the needy , Featuring Medical Check-ups /Counseling Praise and Worship held in Lagos on 10/12/2021 ...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Prince Andy Moore ;  Head AFI hand of Hope ,Pastor Ifunanya Innocent; Mother of the Day Chief (Mrs) Chioma Ntiaba and President/Founder  AFI; Princess Ada Okeke- Amam.

L-r …Eze Ndigbo Onigbongbo Eze Tony Anosike ,presenting award to a women with President/Founder  AFI; Princess Ada Okeke- Amam.

Cross Section of Jesus wives (Widows)and the Needy  during their End of year get together organised  by Adorable Foundation international (AFI) Featuring Medical Check-ups /Counseling Praise and Worship/ Christmas Gifts  held in Lagos on 10/12/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

