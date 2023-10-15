Adoption of eye health policy at workplaces’ll boost workers’ effectiveness –Expert urges govt, CEOs

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

An eye health expert and executive director of Community Advancement Initiative for Self Reliance (CAI4SR), Mrs. Eni Ayeni, has appealed for the adoption of eyecare policy at government and private organizations to improve workers’ effectiveness.

Mrs. Ayeni spoke on Friday, Day 3 of the World Sight Day celebration organised by the CAI4SR in partnership with Australia Alumni Association of Nigeria where free eye screening and glasses were offered to judicial workers at the Osun State High Court premises in Osogbo, the state capital.

Commenting on this year’s theme: ‘Love your eyes at workplace’, she said the eye check and glasses for the court workers was a means of ensuring that they have good sight for better output in their duties.

The eye specialist urged companies to ensure a regular eye check platform as part of their policies, saying “it is someone that can see very well that will work effectively especially in this era of using computer.

“After the screening, those that need glasses, the government or private establishment can give them incentives or pay part of the cost of their purchase for glasses. But today, we’re giving out the glasses for free after screening because it’s world sight day and the beneficiaries are happy about this.

“While speaking with them, we observed that none of them have gone to see a doctor. They’re just managing. At least once in a year, go to the nearest eye clinic for screening to know the state of your eyes. Blindness is preventable if eye defects are detected on time.

In an interview with our correspondent, the Secretary General of the Australia Alumni Association of Nigeria, Mr. Toye Adekunle, charged the government to place priority on eye health like immunisation and provide an enabling environment for improvement of citizens’ health.

Adekunle noted that the association which comprises of Nigerians that had their post graduate studies in Australia, collaborates with various organizations to attend to issues that affect the nation, of which health is one.

On the exercise, he said: “We have brought the eye screening to them in their workplace because most civil servants don’t have time to go to clinics. The eyes must be checked as well, not just other organs. People must be conscious of their eyes and care for it. Don’t wait till the issue worsens before going to the doctor”.

Expressing gratitude to the NGOs, a court official, Mr. Olasunkanmi Babatunde, said the free eye screening was helpful to the judicial workers, especially the elderly ones.

He pledged to spread the message of regular eye check and protection of the eyes to others.

Another beneficiary of the programme, who got glasses, Mrs. Shobande, said it was her first time doing eye screening despite her challenge of reading at night. “I’m so excited, the exercise was stress-free and free of charge”, she said.

For a better society